Jeremy Roach isn’t the only Baylor player looking for revenge on Cooper Flagg, Duke

Baylor and Duke are set to clash in the Round of 32 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and the game has already delivered plenty of storylines worth following.

One of the biggest narratives? Jeremy Roach facing his former team for the first time.

After spending four seasons at Duke, Roach transferred to Baylor at the start of the season, stepping away from the ACC and embracing the Big 12’s intense competition. Now, as the leader of a No. 9 seed Bears team, he’s determined to ensure his tournament run isn’t cut short by the very program he once poured his blood, sweat, and tears into.

But Roach isn’t the only one seeking revenge against the Blue Devils.

VJ Edgecombe vs. Cooper Flagg: A rivalry renewed

VJ Edgecombe, a projected top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is looking for redemption—this time against Cooper Flagg.

Their history traces back to February 2024, when Long Island Lutheran (Edgecombe’s team) and Montverde Academy (Flagg’s team) squared off in what was dubbed "the biggest high school basketball game in Long Island history."

Flagg dominated the matchup, posting 20 points and nine assists in a 90-58 blowout win, all while exchanging plenty of trash talk with Edgecombe.

Now, both players have taken different paths in their college careers:

Cooper Flagg (Duke) has been arguably the best player in college basketball this season, averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 48.8% shooting. He also secured ACC Rookie and Player of the Year honors, leading Duke into the tournament as a title favorite.

VJ Edgecombe (Baylor) has also been electric, averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 steals, earning Big 12 Rookie of the Year honors.

A future NBA showdown in the making

With plenty of basketball left in the second half, Baylor looks to rally from a deep deficit, while Duke aims to keep its momentum rolling. Regardless of how this Round of 32 battle ends, one thing is certain — this won’t be the last time we see Edgecombe and Flagg face off.

With both destined for the NBA, their rivalry is just getting started.