Fire Jerod Mayo? Patriots coach piles on his players as fans call for his job
By Lior Lampert
Upon jumping out to a 10-0 first-half lead in Week 7, the New England Patriots seemed primed to secure their second victory this season. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars had other plans.
The Jags came roaring back, putting up a 22-point second quarter en route to winning 32-16. Jacksonville got the last laugh in the battle across the pond between two teams going nowhere fast.
After the game, Mayo addressed the media, virtually calling out his group for their lack of competitive spirit:
"We're a soft football team," Mayo told reporters (via ESPN's Mike Reiss).
Who wants to tell Mayo it's on him to rally the troops and ignite the Patriots players he's calling out? As New England's head coach, he must find ways to light a fire under his crew. Yet, there appears to be an internal disconnect.
Overall, it's a frustrating and concerning situation that's beginning to waver on the New England faithful, and fans are growing wary of Mayo. Seven games into his coaching tenure, many are ready to replace the 38-year-old.
Patriots fans call for Jerod Mayo's job after loss in London
After an embarrassing loss to the Jaguars, Patriots Nation is fed up. Naturally, as the team's figurehead, Mayo bears the brunt of the blame for New England's 1-6 record. Things have gotten so rough that supporters of the franchise already want a clean slate and a new voice to lead their locker room.
The optics of losing to the reeling Jags is undoubtedly a tough pill to swallow. However, the result highlights a recurring theme and a much bigger problem: The Patriots look lifeless. Nothing is working on either side of the ball, almost to the point where New England appears borderline uninterested in playing.
What's worse than rock bottom? Already regarded as one of (if not the worst) coaches in the NFL, Mayo is somehow stooping to lower levels.
Unfortunately, that's the nature of the business. While no one expected the Patriots to win games in 2024, their on-field product has been downright ugly thus far. Given the situation he stepped into, it's hard to fault Mayo. Nonetheless, he's done little to elevate his squad from schematic/motivational standpoints, which continues to show weekly. So, patience in Foxborough is ostensibly running thin.