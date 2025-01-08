Jerod Mayo's parting gift still provides Patriots a clear path to protect Drake Maye
The New England Patriots ended the season on a high note, toppling the shorthanded Buffalo Bills 23-16 behind a strong showcase from rookie quarterback Joe Milton. It was a rousing finish to an otherwise dour campaign, and it gave New England fans something to think fondly on during the layover untilnext season.
That said, it also pushed New England out of the No. 1 pick, which was far more important long-term. Now, instead of trading the top pick for a treasure trove of future assets from a QB-needy team, the Patriots are slotted to pick fourth. Both top quarterback prospects, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, are expected to come off the board beforehand, as should New England favorite Travis Hunter.
It was that bittersweet note that spelled the end of Jerod Mayo's brief tenure as Patriots head coach. He was canned after a single 4-13 season, during which he failed to establish much of an identity in the wake of Bill Belichick's departure. A former Super Bowl champ in New England and the hand-picked successor to Belichick, Mayo felt like a potential long-term staple in the Patriots organization. Now he's out the door in search of a new home.
That said, Mayo's one last victory — as much a middle finger to the front office as a misguided balm for the fanbase — should not prevent the Patriots from squeezing serious value out of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Patriots mock draft focuses on better protecting Drake Maye long term
The latest NFL mock draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid has New England selecting Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick. Here is how Reid explains the selection:
"The offensive tackle class isn't strong in 2025, but the Patriots must find a way to protect quarterback Drake Maye, who was sacked 34 times in 13 games this season. New England's 8.2% sacks-per-dropback rate was the sixth highest in the league. Banks is clearly the best tackle in the class, and he has given up only one sack this season. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder is a strong, quick-footed prospect who can be an immediate starter at left tackle."
While taking an offensive tackle with the fourth pick is not often the most exciting proposition — most fans don't tune in every Sunday to watch pass blocking — sometimes it is necessary. The Patriots' patchwork O-line needs a serious makeover. Drake Maye has proven his value to New England, and now it's time to reward him with a competent supporting cast.
New England has plenty of other holes to fill, including at wide receiver and cornerback, which is why Hunter has so long profiled as the ideal pick. There's a nonzero chance Hunter tumbles to No. 4, but it would take a genuine shocker somewhere in the top three. Hunter is widely billed as the No. 1 overall prospect, regardless of position. If New England zeros in on Hunter, it may require a trade up.
Absent such a drastic maneuver in a relatively muted draft class, the Patriots would be wise to settle for Banks, who can render a profoundly positive impact right out of the gates. O-line work is not sexy, but it is essential to building a sustainably productive offensive in the NFL. Banks has served up near-perfect pass protection for Texas all season, keeping Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning untouched in the pocket. Maye would love to experience some of that in 2025.