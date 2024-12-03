Jerry Jeudy personifies the Browns by bragging about himself after revenge game L
By Kinnu Singh
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has carried a personal vendetta against the Denver Broncos ever since the team traded him in March. He finally got his opportunity to settle the score when the Browns faced the Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 13.
The Broncos opted to not shadow Jeudy with premier cornerback Patrick Surtain II, which provided the motivated wideout with plenty of opportunities for revenge. Jeudy had hopes of spoiling Denver's playoff chances, and he put together a historic performance in his first time returning to Mile High Stadium.
Jeudy recorded a career-high nine receptions for 235 receiving yards and one touchdown. It was the most receiving yards ever recorded by a player in his first game against a former team, per ESPN and Elias Sports Bureau research. The record was previously held by Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, who recorded 213 receiving yards against the San Francisco 49ers during the 2008 season.
Jerry Jeudy brags about revenge game performance despite losing
After the game, Jeudy celebrated his record-setting performance by posting photos and videos from the game on Instagram.
"They doubted the comeback, so I made it unforgettable," Jeudy captioned the post.
The only problem? The Browns suffered a 41-32 loss to the Broncos, who improved to an 8-5 record heading into their bye week. The Broncos now hold a two-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts for the third and final AFC Wild Card spot, which gives them a 76 percent chance to make the playoffs, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Meanwhile, the Browns were handed their ninth loss of the season. With just three wins on the season, Cleveland is now on brink of being mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.
It's hard to boast about the statistical performance when it resulted in a loss, particularly when Jeudy will likely be cleaning out his locker room while the Broncos are preparing for a playoff game. Still, Jeudy did all he could to help Cleveland pull off an upset over Denver. In the third quarter, Jeudy reeled in a 70-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion to bring Cleveland within three points of tying the game.
Unfortunately, the inconsistency of Browns quarterback Jameis Winston led to the team's demise. Cleveland had a chance to take the lead at the end of the second quarter, but Winston threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown instead. He had another interception returned for a touchdown on a potential game-winning drive in the final two minutes of the game, ultimately sealing Cleveland's fate.