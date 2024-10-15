Jerry Jones completely loses his cool on the radio after criticism of his offseason moves
The Dallas Cowboys' season hit rock bottom on Sunday. They didn't just get walloped by the Detroit Lions in a 47-6 home loss, they got embarrassed: Detroit was less concerned with whether they could win than whether they could dial up trick-play touchdowns to as many offensive linemen as possible. In a season that was supposed to be a last best push to finally get over the hump and back to the Super Bowl, Dallas now finds itself a disappointing 3-3, seemingly further from that ultimate goal than its ever been in the Dak Prescott era.
All of which, as you might imagine, has owner Jerry Jones in an ornery mood. We know the man hates to lose, and hates that America's Team hasn't gotten as far as the conference championship round in going on 30 years now. But even by Jones' standards, his behavior during a weekly radio spot on Tuesday afternoon was way over the line — and raises even more questions about the 82-year-old's stewardship of the franchise.
Jerry Jones loses it at the prospect of having to answer tough questions about the Cowboys
Jones appeared on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, as he does every week during the season. Naturally, it didn't take long for the conversation to turn to the Cowboys' awful performance on Sunday, and how a team that won 12 games last season seems to have taken such a dramatic step back. When you lose by 41 in your own building, what else are the media supposed to ask about?
But Jones saw things differently. And he didn't just let the hosts know it — he went way, way over the line.
"Your job isn't to let me to go over all the reasons that I did something ... that's not your job," Jones said in the middle of a two-plus-minute rant. "I'll get somebody else to ask these questions. I'm not kidding."
It's one thing for Jones to lash out in an interview. He's understandably frustrated over his team's performance this year, and no one in a position of power reacts well to being asked about the myriad ways in which they've messed up. (Say, by sitting on your hands all offseason after proclaiming yourself "all in".) If all Jones had done was get some feelings off his chest, that would've been one thing — a troubling thing, considering that he's the man in charge of figuring out how to fix things, but a story that probably would've faded relatively quickly.
Jones went way beyond that, though. He directly threatened at least two people's jobs, and that should never, ever be acceptable — especially for the "crime" of asking an innocuous question after a blowout loss. Contrary to Jones' opinion, it is in fact these hosts job to ask him about the performance of his team, and it's only natural for that performance to raise questions about the decisions of the guy who assembled the roster. This goes beyond bullying; this is playing with livelihoods, and no one should let Jones forget it unless and until he issues an apology and gives assurances that nobody is getting fired.