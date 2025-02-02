Jerry Jones, all of a sudden, isn't the worst GM in Dallas thanks to Luka Doncic trade
By Kinnu Singh
NBA teams have attempted to bolster their rosters for a playoff push ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.
The Dallas Mavericks, which lost to the Boston Celtics in last year’s NBA Finals, were in desperate need of defensive help. Most teams would attempt to improve that area of their roster by upgrading the rotational pieces and complimentary players around their superstars. The Mavericks, however, decided to take a much more extreme approach — and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should be eternally grateful.
The Mavericks sent five-time All-NBA guard Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for 10-time All-Star forward Anthony Davis. The three-team deal, which also includes the Utah Jazz, also shipped away Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while obtaining Max Christie and a first-round pick.
Jerry Jones is no longer the worst GM in Dallas — for now
For once, the spotlight in Dallas is no longer on the Cowboys and Jones, whose head-scratching decisions over the past several years have left the team in disarray. The Cowboys have put themselves in salary cap trouble with delayed contract extensions, poor roster management, and impulsive decision-making with the coaching staff.
Instead, the attention has shifted to Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, who initiated the trade talks and executed the deal.
"I believe that defense wins championships," Harrison told ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We're built to win now and in the future."
Dončić, a 25-year-old superstar, is one of the best offensive players in the league, but his defensive performance has left a lot to be desired. Still, he has plenty of room to improve, while Davis isn’t likely to see nearly as much improvement. The 31-year-old is a two-way star who can provide solid production on both ends of the court, Dallas may have taken a significant step back offensively.
Essentially, the deal is equivalent to the Cowboys trading away wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for an aging defensive star. Still, the attention will surely shift back to Jones’ ineptitude in short order.
After all, the deal may end up working in the Mavericks favor. The team has improved vastly on defense and has an elite low-scoring option, and Christie provides a solid 3-point game. That’s considerably better than anything the Cowboys are getting for the starters they let walk away in free agency for nothing in return.