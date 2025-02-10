Jerry Jones' mistake was the greatest gift the Cowboys could have given Kellen Moore
By John Buhler
You could see it coming from a mile away. The Dallas Cowboys screwed up their head-coaching position several times over before eventually settling on Brian Schottenheimer. From an organizational standpoint, promoting their offensive coordinator from within makes some sense. Then again, Schottenheimer was not even interviewed by the other six teams needing a head coach.
Meanwhile, former Cowboys backup quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is now a Super Bowl champion, presumably on his way to becoming an NFL head coach. It has been an open secret that Moore will take the job with the New Orleans Saints. Moore has bounced around the league a bit after being scapegoated by Dallas for another playoff collapse. It was not Moore's fault.
So as he basks in the glory of hoisting a Lombardi Trophy as the offensive coordiantor of Dallas' biggest rival, we have to wonder why the surest thing in the world for the Cowboys became anything but that. Moore will be going to a team that Dallas does not identify as a bitter rival, but too bad the Saints are still in the NFC. Once again, it just goes to show how lousy of an owner Jerry Jones is...
Who do you think has more success as a first-time head coach between Moore and Schottenheimer?
Jerry Jones' mistakes have led to Kellen Moore leading another franchise
While the Philadelphia Eagles will have to find a suitable replacement for Moore, should he take the Saints job of course, I feel that the Cowboys are going to have to constantly defending the hiring of Schottenheimer throughout his run leading the team. Of course, there is nothing Jones loves more than to hear himself talk. Winning the press conference has become more important than ... winning.
Although I have no idea how good of a head coach Moore will be for the Saints, or for anyone for that matter, he was the younger, brighter and sharper option with Cowboys ties than Schottenheimer. Once again, Dallas held onto its previous head coach too line. Having Mike McCarthy coach out the final year of his contract, only to leave him in limbo before parting ways is the act of great cowardice.
The Cowboys may be the biggest brand in the NFL, but they have become way too mom and pop shop for my liking. Maybe things will change when Jones' children eventually take over for him? Then again, it could devolve into even more of a chaotic zoo than what happened to the Los Angeles Lakers after Dr. Jerry Buss passed. For now, I just find the Cowboys to be so incredibly decadent.
Dallas may have had an ace in the hole in Moore, but too much hubris prevented him from returning.