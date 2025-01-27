Jerry Jones runs Brian Schottenheimer over with all his baggage in Cowboys press conference
By Mark Powell
Jerry Jones knows he took a palpable risk hiring Brian Schottenheimer as the Cowboys next head coach – just their tenth in history. Schottenheimer doesn't have any prior NFL head coaching experience, and hasn't exactly been turning down opportunities left and right. By all accounts, he's a good interview, which was enough to land him the head coaching gig in Dallas.
Well, that and a complete mismanagement of time and resources. Dallas held onto Mike McCarthy until the day before his contract expired, thus missing out on a first round of interviews with highly-coveted coaching candidates. The Cowboys then proceeded to interview an odd list of potential hirings, including Deion Sanders, and were reportedly interested in Jon Gruden, of all people. This, combined with the fact Jones doesn't want to give up roster control, limited the Cowboys coaching pool. Schottenheimer was willing to deal with Jones baggage, hence why he was hired.
Schottenheimer was introduced as Cowboys head coach officially on Monday afternoon. During the introductory press conference, Jones made no secret that he was taking a risk, albeit one he deems to be necessary.
"If you don't think I can operate outside my comfort zone, you are so wrong," Jones said. "This is as big a risk as you can take. No head coaching experience."
Jerry Jones sets Brian Schottenheimer and Cowboys up for failure
Jones is, per usual, wrong about stepping out of his comfort zone. What Schottenheimer lacks in experience he more than makes up for in being a complete pushover, which is something the Cowboys definitely don't need more of.
Schottenheimer does come with plenty of experience as a high-profile assistant, but it's not necessarily the history Cowboys fans are confident in. His offenses have been severely lacking over the years, which is why he's made so many stops along the way to Dallas. Only in the NFL can someone of Schottenheimer's quality continue to fail upward.
To the untrained eye, it must seem odd that Jones is routinely raking his new head coach over the coals over and over again. To those who are used to Jones' dealings, his end goal is clear. Jerry wants to set expectations low for Schottenheimer so that if he succeeds in Dallas, ownership can take credit. Jones is always one step ahead in the PR wars to come, and the battle brewing over Schottenheimer's hire is a doozy.
The more likely outcome is that Dallas sees relative success in the regular season only to fail in the playoffs, as they have for much of the past two decades.