Jerry Jones screwed the Cowboys out of several dream Mike McCarthy replacements
By John Buhler
By waiting a week to move on from Mike McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys cost themselves dearly once again. The franchise let their former head coach enter last season on an expiring contract. The team was poorly coached and injury plagued, yet Dallas continued to employ an underperforming head coach. When his contract was up, he wanted to interview with the Chicago Bears, but Dallas said no.
Flash forward to Monday afternoon, and the Cowboys have decided to go their separate ways with McCarthy. Not only does this make McCarthy look like a total chump, but it just goes to show how incredibly dysfunctional Dallas has become. The New England Patriots already hired one of the best candidates on the market in Mike Vrabel. Dallas is even more behind the eight ball after a slow start.
Not only did they miss out on Vrabel, they may have cost themselves a real shot at Bill Belichick. Even more damning, by dragging their feet with McCarthy, it cost them a shot at interviewing with some of the best candidates in this cycle. Waiting a week means if the Cowboys want to interview a candidate of an NFL team on a bye, they missed their opportunity. This includes Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson.
Not until Detroit is eliminated or wins the NFC could the Cowboys even speak to either top candidate.
The chances of the Cowboys hiring a Detroit Lions coordinator are slim to none at this point in time.
Dallas Cowboys screwed themselves out of hiring Detroit Lions coaches
You have to be smarter than this, Cowboys. There is a reason why most NFL teams move on from their underperforming head coaches on or around Black Monday. It is to get a jump start on hiring someone better. While not everyone can hire an assistant coach off the No. 1 seeds' staffs, you owe it to yourself to interview arguably the best candidates available. Glenn and Johnson both satisfy this.
Let's say the Lions do win the NFC for the first time ever. Dallas would not have a chance to interview Glenn or Johnson until the week before the Super Bowl. The Cowboys would have had an opportunity to do so during wild card week, but that chance has passed them by. Honestly, so has Jones being a good owner. He made it more about himself than doing what is best for the Cowboys. This is brutal.
While it remains to be seen where Glenn or Johnson end up, the chances of either of them going to the Cowboys are slim to none. Yes, a lot can change between now and then, but every other team with an opening did its due diligence in wanting to interview them. Again, the teams the Cowboys are competing with have more working intel on these two candidates than Dallas does as this juncture.
Chances are one of these coordinators ends up coaching in the same conference as the Cowboys.