Jerry Jones transparently floats biggest name possible to replace Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys need a new head coach and, surprise, surprise, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was one of the first names floated out there as a candidate.
The Cowboys officially parted ways with Mike McCarthy on Monday. The team and coach couldn't come to an agreement on a new contract, leaving him free to pursue other opportunities. Meanwhile, Jerry Jones is on the hunt.
Jordan Schultz first reported what just about everyone else verified later: Jones and Coach Prime "have spoken" and there is "mutual interest."
Sanders and the Cowboys are a match made in heaven if the only thing you care about is wall-to-wall media attention. Jones might fit that bill at this point. The fact that he remains the GM in Dallas proves he's not all that committed to winning.
Who knows, maybe Sanders is serious about making the jump to the NFL. Maybe Jones is serious about elevating a coach who has done a good job turning around Colorado in his two years in Boulder.
I'm not buying it. Many in NFL media aren't either.
The way this news broke, it's obvious reporters were briefed on the Jones-Sanders connection. This was something the Cowboys wanted out there. Jones obviously believes the adage, "all press is good press." He's not concerned with being perceived as a stooge because of it.
Mismanaging the McCarthy contract? Who cares, they're talking about the Cowboys. Troy Aikman saying the Dallas job isn't attractive right now? Who cares, they're talking about the Cowboys.
Sanders has been pretty consistent on the topic of the NFL. He has long said he intends to stay with the Buffaloes. There's no reason to expect him to change his mind on that, especially for the disfunction of the Cowboys.
Then again, Jones and Sanders could surprise us. I'm confident that possibility is highly unlikely.