NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is helping Special Olympics launch something special.

On Friday, Rice was joined by members of the Special Olympics Service Ambassadors program to announce United Airlines' expansion of the program. With the new expansion to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Newark. United will now employ 28 Special Olympics athletes across all seven of its U.S. hubs. It is the only airline with this kind of program.

Rice will join current SOSAs for a day of “training.” The SOSA program provides part-time employment with full benefits for Special Olympics athletes, who assist travelers in navigating check-in, security, and airport terminals.

According to the Special Olympics, only 21 percent of Americans with intellectual disabilities are employed, despite strong interest and capability.

The announcement marks the end of the Global Week of Inclusion, a week that marks the founding of Special Olympics.

Earlier this week, Special Olympics and Nike announced a new three-year global partnership.

Rice played in the NFL for 20 seasons, winning three Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers. Now 62, he is widely regarded as the greatest wide receiver of all time and one of the greatest players in NFL history.

Rice has been involved in events that raise money for the Special Olympics, including one earlier this year with the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

The Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organization for millions of children and adults with intellectual disabilities in 172 countries. Special Olympics competitions account for more than 100,000 events a year, including the Special Olympics World Games.

