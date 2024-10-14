'Jerry World' curse? Cowboys seem to have lost homefield advantage
By Austen Bundy
The Dallas Cowboys are incredibly prideful about their home field, AT&T Stadium, also known as "Jerry World" — named after team owner Jerry Jones.
Dallas has an impressive record in that stadium (opened in 2009), particularly being 52-29 since the start of the 2014 season.
The Cowboys also boasted an undefeated home streak that covered most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, winning 16 straight at AT&T Stadium.
However, the magic and allure of "Jerry World" seems to have evaporated and transformed into a house of horrors for Dallas since the start of the 2023 playoffs.
Is "Jerry World" cursed? This concerning trend suggests Dallas has lost homefield advantage
Dallas got absolutely spanked 47-9 by the Detroit Lions in Week 6, you guessed it, at home. It now marks the fourth straight loss for the Cowboys on home turf, going all the way back to their 48-32 loss to Green Bay in the 2023 NFC Wild Card round.
What's even more concerning for Dallas is the fact that they've had some pretty hefty deficits to deal with in those four losses.
Sunday's loss to Detroit jacks the Week 6 deficit up to 38, making Dallas' home losing streak a league-worst since the end of the 2023 season, per the Fox broadcast.
It's a troubling pattern for Cowboys fans, who are already displeased with head coach Mike McCarthy's play calling and Jones' confounding checkbook habits resulting in very little postseason success - regardless of home records.
To be fair, Dallas is without several defensive stars like Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, which is a significant factor to consider when pondering the consecutive poor performances.
Still, suffering the worst home loss since Jerry Jones bought the team in 1989 was the worst possible birthday present the Cowboys could have given the owner.
Dallas still has four more home games remaining on its schedule, against Philadelphia (Nov. 10), Houston (Nov. 18), the New York Giants (Nov. 28) and Cincinnati (Dec. 9).
So, there's a significant chance Dallas doesn't win a game at home all year after successfully defending it like a fortress for the last two seasons. But in reality, it's more plausible the Cowboys get at least one win out of that stretch (probably against New York).