Jerry World is literally falling apart ahead of Cowboys-Texans MNF game: Best memes, tweets
The sky is falling at AT&T Stadium. Dallas Cowboys fans might be making that statement after Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans, if they haven't already said it in the midst of a 3-6 season. But that's the metaphorical sense. Media members and team officials got to experience the literal meaning first.
A few hours before MNF kicked off, at least two large metal sheets fell from the AT&T Stadium roof as it was being opened up for Monday's game. One of those sheets fell to the turf below, fortunately not on top of anyone.
Another piece was caught in the roof's structure. So that's fun.
I'm going to go out on the shortest limb ever and say that metal definitely wasn't supposed to fall off the roof. Somewhere, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is wishing that the biggest story at AT&T Stadium still revolved around whether they should put up curtains to keep the sun out of players' eyes.
Cowboys PR released a statement acknowledging the roof mishap.
"A piece of metal became loose and fell to the field (with some additional small debris) while the roof was in the process of opening. There were no injuries. It is being reviewed further and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof safely will be made when possible."
This situation was fodder for Cowboys Twitter.
Best memes and tweets after metal falls from Jerry World roof
The metaphor is too on the nose, but what can you do when it writes itself?
A lot of Cowboys fans were excited for the roof to be opened for the first time since 2022. Maybe going two years without testing that out wasn't a good idea.
Seriously, you couldn't make this stuff up. Just a few days ago, Jerry Jones literally told reporters, sarcastically, that they should tear down the stadium to deal with the sunlight problem.
The fact that AT&T Stadium even has a retractable roof was the subject of jokes.
Biblical references were all over the place.
Frankly, if this is the low point for the Cowboys on Monday night, that would be a minor miracle. The franchise is a mess, and so is their stadium