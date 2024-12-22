MLB trade grades: Phillies land rival ace and can dump Taijuan Walker in the process
By Mark Powell
Phillies fans have long waited for Dave Dombrowski to take a big swing in MLB free agency, but he's been active on the trade market all along. Dombrowski has added a big fish – yes, pun intended – to a Phillies rotation that was already quite talented.
Jesus Luzardo has been traded from the Miami Marlins to the Philadelphia Phillies, per FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray. Luzardo was injured for much of last season, thus he had a lackluster 5.00 ERA over 12 starts, which was good for a WAR of just under one.
Jesus Luzardo trade details: What did the Phillies give up?
However, in his two seasons prior, Luzardo had six combined WAR, and had a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts in 2023. When fully healthy and at his best, Luzardo can be a fine complement to the rotation the Phillies already have in place, which can compete with any contender in the National League.
Caba is a top-100 and a play for the future in Miami. The Marlins weren't contending for a division title this season, so they took a flyer on Caba, who is a 19-year-old shortstop scouts will drool over in the years to come. If there's one thing we know about Dombrowski, it's that he's not afraid to trade from his war chest of prospect, especially if that prospect ranks fourth in the organization and is years away from contributing to a contender.
Jesus Luzardo trade grades: Phillies make trade fans have been clamoring for
Luzardo is a capable No. 3 starting pitcher when healthy – at least in the Phillies rotation – and has two years left on his contract. Rather than reaching for the likes of Garrett Crochet or Dylan Cease, or spending far too much on Max Fried or Corbin Burnes, the Phillies instead added a southpaw well within their budget.
Meanwhile, the Marlins will not get positive feedback from their fanbase for kicking the can down the road. Caba has the potential to be a generational prospect if he continues to improve over the next few years. He was thought to be one of the best players in the 2023 international signing class, but there are still questions about his size and overall power. Boyd was the Phillies No. 23 prospect, and a player they were happy to give up for Luzardo.
Phillies trade grade: B+
Marlins trade grade: C-
The Marlins could have gotten more from the right suitor, or had they held onto Luzardo until after Burnes signed. Instead, they rushed the judgement and got far too little in a trade with a division rival. Yikes.