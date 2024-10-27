3 Aaron Rodgers trades the Jets should seriously consider with season in the drain
The New York Jets are 2-6 after Sunday's embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots. That means the Jets are 0-2 since the Davante Adams trade, which was supposed to revive this pallid offense by reuniting Aaron Rodgers with his beloved former teammate. That connection remains solid, but it does not fix the Jets' offensive line, nor does it help Rodgers deliver the throws we are accustomed to from the four-time MVP.
It's easy to get caught up in the moment. New York's issues extend well beyond Rodgers, who is still a meaningful upgrade over Zach Wilson. But, all the issues that plagued New York last season still plague ir, aside from Wilson's boneheaded turnovers. Moreover, the Robert Saleh firing has done absolutely nothing to change the course of this franchise. Rather than canning Nathaniel Hackett and putting real stock into a new offense, the Jets kept the same offensive personnel intact, made a few cosmetic adjustments, and canned the leader of their mostly stout defense.
Saleh is not some great head coach. It was time to fire him, but to act as though he was the only inhibitor for this team is silly. The Jets' season is all but lost, and there's no reason to believe Rodgers can perform at the level necessary to salvage it. New York faces the Texans on a short week now, which feels like loss No. 7. Even as the schedule eases up from there, it's hard to be confident about New York's chances. They won't find an easier opponent all season than New England.
So, with that in mind, let's devise a few reasonable Aaron Rodgers trades. The financial aspect complicates any Rodgers trade, but he's a productive quarterback with a historic resume and enough talent to positively impact the right organization.
3. Aaron Rodgers can save the Cleveland Browns from Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns would be paying an ungodly amount of money between Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but Cleveland quietly has the second-most cap space of any team in the NFL. That doesn't make it particularly good business to pay both Rodgers and Watson, but it does make it feasible.
Cleveland notched its second win on Sunday behind a strong performance from Jameis Winston. We know what this Browns defense is capable of, but the offense has been comatose all season with Watson at the controls. With Watson done for the year after tearing his Achilles, however, the door is open for Cleveland to finally install his replacement — even if it's a 1.5-season investment.
Rodgers does not have the benefit of youth and longevity at this point, but he still reads the field at light speed and delivers high-level throws that few others can match. He doesn't have the same zip behind some of his throws as he once did, and Rodgers' legs aren't quite as nimble as they once were, but he is dramatically better than the current options in Cleveland's QB room.
Going from one 2-6 team to another doesn't seem all that productive on the surface, but the Browns are probably closer to respectability — less fundamentally broken — than the Jets. It's sad but true. Cleveland was in the postseason not that long ago, why not try to get back?
2. Aaron Rodgers can give the Las Vegas Raiders stability in the QB room
New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has toggled between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell this season with very limited success. The Raiders didn't have much choice but to pass on a rookie quarterback after how the first 12 picks of the NFL Draft panned out, but that does not excuse the Raiders from settling on a journeyman backup and a deeply flawed fourth-round pick as their options.
Las Vegas has already more or less accepted its fate as a tanking team, so we shouldn't bank on this trade happening. That said, in the realm of theory, we know Vegas expected to win games this season after Pierce's successful interim stint in 2023. The Raiders also just welcomed Tom Brady into the ownership group. He is expected to have a say in Las Vegas' future dealings at the quarterback position; what's to stop him from advocating for an old rival?
It would be flat-out hilarious for Rodgers to end up in Las Vegas mere weeks after Davante Adams forced his way to the Jets, but all the same, there's at least a strong case here. The Raiders still have enough star-power scattered across the defense to prop up a winning team, so long as the offense can find a higher gear.
Rodgers in Sin City just feels right, too. That whole city fits his vibe, for better and for worse (mostly for worse).
1. Aaron Rodgers could put the Denver Broncos on the AFC map
The Denver Broncos are 4-3 despite the remarkable incompetence of Bo Nix. Sean Payton has long built his reputation on QB whispering. His partnership with Drew Brees is the stuff of legend. It's clear that Payton likes Nix, but how many more dinky, flat-footed passes can the Broncos abide before switching it up?
Trading for Rodgers, whose contract effectively expires after the 2025 campaign, does not prevent the Broncos from investing in Nix as the long-term answer at quarterback. It would just mean Denver takes the Falcons-Michael Penix approach, allowing Nix to develop slowly behind an expensive, established veteran before taking over in his third season. Since Nix already has seven starts under his belt, he gets a free head start.
It's clear Denver can't actually do much with Nix at the commands, even if its 4-3 record suggests a real Wild Card threat in the AFC West. The Broncos have playmaking talent, a stout defense, and a historically accomplished head coach, but Nix just is not ready to lead a pro offense. That could change with more development time, but for now, let's see what Rodgers can do with Payton's backing.
This turns Denver into a truly fascinating presence in the AFC postseason race. It's easy to point at the Chiefs as unimpeded favorites, but at least Denver would be knocking on the door in Kansas City's own division. Somebody needs to complicate the Chiefs' path, even if it's a minor speed bump. Rodgers in Denver has a nice ring to it. We all remember what late-stage Peyton Manning did in the Mile High City.