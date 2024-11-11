The Jets defense has officially quit and is now being leaped over by tight ends
By Kinnu Singh
The chairs are arranged, the grave is dug and the commiserations are beginning to pour in. The epitaph was already carved into the headstone in anticipation of the funeral processions: “Here lie the 2024 New York Jets.”
As Woody Johnson receives condolences from other owners, he can hear the whispers from the guests who are gossiping about Robert Saleh’s firing in the back row. Somewhere, Bill Belichick is smiling.
The Arizona Cardinals snuffed out any lingering hope and buried the Jets with a dominant 31-9 victory in Week 10. The loss cemented the collapse of New York’s 2024 campaign. With just three wins in 10 games and a loss against the Buffalo Bills already on the ledger, the Jets have dug themselves into six-game hole that is essentially six feet deep.
The Jets will miss the postseason for a 14th consecutive season, extending the longest active drought in the league. At this point, it seems inevitable.
Trey McBride hurdled over an uninspired Jets defense
New York’s defense looked nothing like the dominant unit that allowed the fourth-fewest points in 2022 and the third-fewest yards in 2023. The team’s fundamentally poor defense was on full display when Cardinals quarterback found tight end Trey McBride for a 17-yard gain on a third-and-7 play early in the second quarter.
A savvy pick from wide receiver Michael Wilson freed McBride on a shallow crossing route. Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner recognized the play and drove down for the tackle, but McBride was able to shed him with a spin move. Then, McBride channeled his inner Saquon Barkley and hurdled over Jets safety Jalen Mills. Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood eventually pushed the tight end out of bounds at the 50-yard line.
Plenty of other Cardinals took their turn dancing on the Jets’ grave. Cardinals running back James Conner and quarterback Kyler Murray both strolled into the end zone in the first quarter, then Murray and wide receiver Marvin Harrison added two more scores in the third quarter.
With a dominant defense and a talented pair of young offensive weapons, the narrative was that New York just needed a capable quarterback in order to contend for a championship. Yet, the Jets have played 27 regular season games since they traded for Aaron Rodgers, and he has only produced three victories for them.
The 40-year-old quarterback provided them with just four snaps in the 2023 season, and he has yet to provide them four wins this season. It’s still not fair to blame this all on Rodgers. After all, the Jets don’t have a quarterback problem. They have a culture problem. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold have made that very clear.