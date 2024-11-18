Jets drama leaks on the field with Aaron Rodgers and then some
By Quinn Everts
If the New York Jets were an actual jet, they'd be crashing into a field of wheat right now. After a 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Jets have fallen to a dismal 3-8 and while they're not technically eliminated from playoff contention, it certainly doesn't look good.
That's a very optimistic 3 percent, if you ask us. And while there's no such thing as a "good" 3-8 record, the Jets season feels even more chaotic and less productive than a run-of-the-mill bad season. After Sunday's loss, that poor communication and subtle distrust of the coaching staff continued.
Aaron Rodgers questions decision to not go for two after touchdown
After the Jets scored a touchdown in the third quarter Sunday, they elected to kick the PAT to go up 24-16 instead of attempting a two-point conversion that would have put New York up by two scores. Of course, the Jets ended up losing by one point, but it didn't happen because of the decision not to go for two. Still, a lack of communication between the quarterback and coaching staff on pretty big decisions like this isn't what you like to see — but it's definitely something that happens on 3-8 teams.
Patience is running thin in New York as the Jets talented roster has not translated to anything close to a Super Bowl season. That starts at the very top of the organization, but the very expensive quarterback isn't without blame. In this case, why wouldn't Rodgers ask to go for two? Why not be a leader for a change?
Jets defense looks lethargic in recent weeks
After firing Robert Saleh — who is a very good defensive head coach — the Jets defense got worse. Who would have thought?
After Sunday, when New York let Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson do basically anything he wanted on offense, Jets cornerback DJ Reed said the defensive regression after Saleh was dismissed is noticable.
It's not exactly what you want to hear, but you can't fault Reed for saying it; we've all noticed the Jets defense playing below their abilities the past few weeks.