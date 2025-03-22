Jets fans can only roll their eyes as Bucs GM gets set to learn Haason Reddick lesson

The talent Haason Reddick possesses will keep him in the NFL for as long as someone can connect with him on being Temple Tough. Reddick is coming up on a decade in the NFL out of Temple, but the former Owls star is about to begin life on his fifth franchise. The former first-round pick has made it to the Pro Bowl a few times, but there must be a reason why he has bounced around as much as he has.

While appearing on WDAE radio, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht explained why he brought Reddick into the fold, and why this time it will be different for the perpetually frustrating player. Reddick was a great player in college. He also his moments with the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Reddick bombed with the Arizona Cardinals and hated his New York Jets tenure.

Licht went on the defense for his guy, citing that he wants to prove last season was a fluke for him.

"During the [2024] season, it was just kind of a bizarre year for him as he explained with the Jets," said Licht, h/t JoeBucsFan. "But when we knew that he was going to be a free agent, and we had talked several times internally that if he hits free agency or when he does, that this guy might be something that’s worth, you know, betting on. Because he’s going to be very hungry to prove to everybody that he is still the same player that he was before last year.”

Let's be honest. The only reason he is coming to Tampa Bay is because Todd Bowles is a Temple guy.

“He’s very, very determined to prove to everybody that last year was a fluke, that he’s still the same player. He’s a great guy. He’s going to be a great fit. He can already sense what the locker room is like. And he’s just one of those guys that you like to be direct with."

Unless Reddick is playing in Philadelphia or for a guy with Temple roots, he is going to be a problem.

Jason Licht defends the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Haason Reddick

Truth be told, I am not ruling out the possibility that Reddick could return to form on a playoff-caliber Buccaneers team. Bowles and Reddick share the same alma mater. Keep in mind Bowles' mentor and former head coach Bruce Arians is upstairs at the team facility all the time. Reddick to the Buccaneers intrigues me, but this has to frustrate Jets fans so incredibly much.

Tampa Bay is an organization that had a painfully long playoff drought until the Buccaneers went on to win the Super Bowl in 2020. We can thank Tom Brady for that. New York has not qualified for the playoffs since 2010. Tampa Bay has taken advantage of its three division rivals being largely dysfuncational. The Jets forever claim that this is their year and they are only a quarterback away...

For as embarrassing as the Reddick situation was last year for everyone involved, both parties need to go in their separate directions and move on. Reddick has a career to salvage, and maybe one of his Temple guys can do it? As for Gang Green, they have a new head coach, a new general manager and a new starting quarterback. I do not know if any of them are any good, but this year may be different.

For now, I am eagerly awaiting Reddick wreaking havoc on the NFC South in all six divisional games.