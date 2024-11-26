Jets go against better judgment with latest Aaron Rodgers declaration
By Kinnu Singh
Father Time has come for Aaron Rodgers, and no amount of ayahuasca and homeopathic remedies can save him.
After suffering a torn Achilles tendon after just four snaps in his debut with the New York Jets, Rodgers attempted to make a miraculous recovery to return by the end of the 2023 regular season. That plan ultimately fizzled out as New York’s postseason hopes were dashed early.
At age 40, Rodgers began the 2024 campaign as the oldest active quarterback in the league. So far, he’s looked his age. Despite showing flashes of his former brilliance, Rodgers has been unable to turn around the hapless franchise. The Jets have lost seven of their last eight games and currently hold a 3-8 record.
As New York enters the final stretch of their disappointing season, there has been speculation regarding the quarterback’s health and future with the team.
Jets will start Aaron Rodgers despite injury concerns
Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters on Monday that the team has no plans on shutting down Rodgers for the rest of the season.
"All I can say — and you'd have to ask Aaron if he's fully healthy — but he's better off today than he's been as of late," Ulbrich said, per NFL.com. "So he's definitely feeling healthier than he has for probably the last month, and a healthy Aaron Rodgers is the Aaron Rodgers we all love. So, excited about what that looks like."
Although Rodgers hasn’t missed a game this season, he’s dealt with hamstring, knee and ankle injuries throughout the season. The injuries have been so severe that Rodgers has resisted getting scans to avoid revealing the extent of the damage, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
With the season effectively over, continuing to start Rodgers doesn’t make much sense. Unless he is auditioning for a roster spot next season, the future Hall of Fame quarterback has nothing to gain from battling through significant injuries.
Inexplicable decisions are nothing new for the Jets, however. The team has been embroiled in controversy and dysfunction for most of the regular season. Despite having an opportunity to take first place in the AFC East with a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, Jets owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh after the team began the season with a 2-3 record.
Reports also revealed that the overbearing owner petitioned for Rodgers to be benched after Week 4 and stripped general manager Joe Douglas of his power last season. Douglas was ultimately fired after the team’s loss in Week 11.
There will be sweeping changes to the front office and coaching staff, and it’s unclear if the Jets — or Rodgers — will want to remain together for the 2025 season.