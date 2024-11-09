Jets linked to familiar face as potential head coach option in 2025
The New York Jets' ugly start to the 2024 season cost head coach Robert Saleh his job. Now, Aaron Rodgers and his teammates are squarely focused on trying to catapult themselves back into the playoff picture. The higher-ups with the organization are focused on finding the right head coach to lead the roster in 2025 and beyond.
One familiar name to Jets fans could be the ideal candidate to return to New York and provide a cultural reset. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post mentions Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was a standout defensive back for the Jets during his playing days, as a potential head coaching candidate for New York.
"Former Jets stalwart defensive back Aaron Glenn would be an interesting hire, with his Lions defense quite stout and Detroit perhaps equipped to break a generational Super Bowl slump," writes La Canfora.
Glenn projects to be one of the hottest head coaching candidates next offseason, alongside fellow Lions assistant coach and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
The real question about Glenn's candidacy is whether or not he'd be interested in taking the Jets job. He may have better options open to him this offseason. The influence of Rodgers on the Jets' vacancy might cause Glenn and other coordinators to look elsewhere for their shot to be a head coach.
On the other hand, there are not that many opportunities for coordinators to get their chance to be first-time head coaches. Glenn might not be able to afford to pass on New York if they are truly interested in his services.
Glenn's tough-minded, defensive staff would be a welcome philosophy for a team that's attempted to go all in on offense after acquiring Rodgers. Glenn should find the idea of building around young defensive tackle Quinnen WIlliams appealing. New York does have a solid amount of defensive talent on the roster, which would give Glenn a chance to make an immediate impact.
In the end, Glenn's candidacy will hinge greatly on what the Jets quarterback situation looks like. They will not hire anyone that Rodgers does not approve of provided he elects to come back and play in 2025. That does not necessarily rule out Glenn getting the head job, but it does mean he would need to select an offensive coordinator that vibes appropriately with his aging quarterback.
Ironically, New York might shy away from Glenn as a defensive-minded head coach if they're forced to press the reset button and build around a young quarterback. Glenn's lack of experience on that front could push him towards a team with a more established solution at the game's most important position.
Glenn is going to be well-positioned to get a head coaching job this offseason and the Jets will sound out their former defensive back. Whether or not he ends up being the right man for the job depends heavily on who will be on New York's roster in 2025.