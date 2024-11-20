Jets next GM could include two executives with Browns connections, which is poetic
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Jets began the season with Super Bowl aspirations. Less than three months later, the entire organization is being stripped apart and salvaged for spare parts.
The Jets had an opportunity to take first place in the AFC East with a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Instead, owner Woody Johnson made the ill-advised decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh right before that game.
Since Saleh’s firing, the Jets have lost five of their six games, including two against teams with a losing record. After the team fell to a 3-8 record in Week 11, Johnson decided to fire general manager Joe Douglas.
As New York begins their search for a new general manager, two executives with ties to the Cleveland Browns have been named as potential candidates to fill the vacancy.
Dysfunctional Jets may hire former Browns execs as general manager
Browns assistant general manager Glenn Cook and former Browns general manager Phil Savage are among the top choices to fill the role, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Savage was named New York’s interim general manager after serving as the senior personnel advisor since 2019. Cook was promoted to his current role as Cleveland’s assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel in 2022.
Cook emerged as a candidate for front office positions after the Browns’ magical season in 2023. During the previous hiring cycle, he interviewed with the Washington Commanders for the head of football operations position.
Even for executives with experience at a struggling organization, the Jets are not a desirable destination. The team seems destined to fail, and that’s largely because of unhinged ownership.
Douglas has been stripped of his power since the midpoint of the 2023 season, The Athletic reported on Tuesday. The former Jets general manager wanted to sign defensive end Bryce Huff to a contract extension, but he was overruled by ownership. That ultimately led to the team to trade for linebacker Haason Reddick, who held out for most of the season.
Johnson also fired assistant general manager Rex Hogan, who had an extremely close relationship with Douglas. This season, Johnson made the unilateral decision to fire Saleh without informing Douglas.
If the former Cleveland executives believe they know what dysfunction looks like, they will be in for a surprise. New York is unlikely to attract the most desirable candidates for the position — anyone who takes this job will take it because it’s the only option they have available.