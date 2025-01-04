Jets potential head coaching hire could be a genius move or an absolute disaster
By James Nolan
Rex Ryan hasn't been an NFL head coach since 2016 with the Buffalo Bills. Before stopping in upstate New York, the current ESPN analyst coached the Jets for six seasons. He took the Jets to two consecutive AFC Championship games with Mark Sanchez as the team's starting QB. After the 2014 season, New York’s owner, Woody Johnson, parted ways with Ryan. Since his firing, the Jets have yet to make the postseason.
Now that Johnson is looking for his franchise’s next head coach, he's starting the interview process with some big names. Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera have already gotten chances. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Ryan is getting his wish to interview with his former team. Throughout his time as a media analyst, he's alluded to his interest in returning to New York to get another shot.
Jets would be taking a major risk by hiring Rex Ryan
Jets fans are ecstatic that the beloved former head coach is getting another shot, as they’ve seen just one winning season since he left. During Ryan’s six seasons in New York, he had just two seasons with a losing record and led the team to six wins in the postseason.
It’s been eight years since the 62-year-old has last coached. Hiring Ryan would be a significant risk, as the game has changed a ton since his departure. After two consecutive playoff appearances in New York, Ryan failed to bring his team to the postseason the following four seasons. As memorable as his tenure was, Ryan’s run with the Jets didn't end well, as the Jets went 4-12 in 2014.
New York has interviewed other coaching candidates, and there will certainly be more in coming days and weeks. Brian Flores, Ben Johnson and Todd Monken are credible candidates who could be looking for a new position. If any of those coaches would want to work for Woody Johnson, then the owner should probably go with one of them. However, Ryan seems to be heavily invested in the idea of trying to turn the Jets franchise around.