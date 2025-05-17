Jets UDFA steal already has a path to starting

Per an official announcement, the New York Jets have released veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein and signed defensive end Michael Fletcher in a corresponding move.

Father Time is seemingly catching up to the 37-year-old Zuerlein, who's coming off the worst campaign of his career from efficiency and health standpoints. Whether this is the end of the road for him after 13 seasons in the NFL is unclear, though retirement wouldn't be shocking. Nonetheless, his New York exit paves the way for Jets undrafted free agent rookie kicker Caden Davis to be a Week 1 starter.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt notes either Davis or Anders Carlson, the latter of which kicked for the Jets last season, will replace Zuerlein in 2025. But the incoming first-year pro enters the league with plenty of experience and pedigree, giving him a good shot at winning the job.

Davis spent his first three collegiate seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Ole Miss for the final two. He was a semifinalist for the 2024 Lou Groza Award, which is given to the nation's best kicker. Moreover, the 24-year-old earned First Team All-SEC and First Team All-American honors.

Tied for fourth in the FBS with 24 made field goals this past year, Davis was a mainstay for a high-powered Ole Miss offense. His 82.8 percent conversion rate would be just below the 2024 NFL average, but he seemingly always showed up when it mattered most.

Not only did Davis lead the SEC in points (129) as a fifth-year senior, but he also set the Ole Miss school record. The placekicker was nearly automatic on extra-point attempts, going 57-of-59 (96.6 percent). His ability to generate power and a consistent flight path bodes well for playing through the elements at the outdoor MetLife Stadium.

While Davis only has two seasons of full-time kicking experience, his boot was fully apparent at Ole Miss. He kicked a 57-yarder in 2023 and joined Cloyce Hinton as the lone Rebel with multiple 55-plus-yard kicks.

Anything should be better than Zuerlein, regardless of whether the Jets roll with Davis or Carlson. Greg the Leg posted his lowest accuracy mark (60 percent) and was only available for eight contests due to a mysterious knee injury. Poor kicking has plagued the Jets and cost them several games in recent years, so hopefully they can finally get it right.