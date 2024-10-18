Jhonkensy Noel gives Guardians fans ultimate gift with clutch ALCS Game 3 homer
Rejoice Cleveland Guardians fans, there’s still hope.
Jhonkensy Noel answered every possible prayer he could as he smacked a two-run home run well into the stands at Progressive Field, forcing extra innings in Thursday night’s ALCS Game 3 against the New York Yankees.
During a two-out rally, Lane Thomas reached second on a double to deep centerfield that bounced of the wall and into Aaron Judge’s glove. Noel then came in to pinch hit for Daniel
Schneemann in the bottom of the ninth inning and needing a moonshot to keep the Guardians hope alive.
And he did just that, crushing a no-doubter, flinging the bat and sending the Guardians faithful into a frenzy, tying the game at five.
Jhonkensy Noel sends Guardians fans into social media frenzy
It wasn’t just the fans at the game that took in the game-changing hit from Noel, social media enjoyed witnessing it as well.
You're right, John Digles, these Guardians do not quit. They could have given up with no runners on and two outs. Instead they gave us a classic October baseball moment.
And enjoy Tom Hamilton's call of Noel's game-saving blast. It was perfect for a moment that simply left fans speechless.
And the only way the Guardians were ever going to make the most of Noel's last-ditch home run in the 11th hour, was by walking it off. David Fry crushed one to center field, cleared the wall and threw the bat. He trotted around the bases, Guardians fans losing their minds and a much needed win to avoid getting swept in the ALCS.
There's magic in the air, and "Big Christmas" delivered it just in time.