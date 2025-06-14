Jim Harbaugh is handing out football merit badges and Chargers fans should hate it

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is well known to be an eclectic individual. His unorthodox coaching style was a major factor in his being hired back into the NFL last offseason; while his personality isn't for everyone, he's displayed a unique ability to rally locker rooms at just about every level.

Now that he's had a full year to reacquaint himself with the league, he's not wasting time in re-making his own mark. Harbaugh has introduced a tradition typical of the college football world he came from into Chargers camp, and it's getting a mixed reception by fans.

Players were seen wearing individual merit patches on their practice jerseys Wednesday, including those for breaking franchise or league records, postseason appearances and captaincies.

The Chargers practice jersey patches highlight both team and personal achievements 🔥



(via: @chargers) pic.twitter.com/IN2EIuvcvK — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) June 11, 2025

the practice jerseys speak for themselves pic.twitter.com/HM2UbzxFqh — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 10, 2025

"Like a résumé. Kind of reminds me how a [military] general has different patches," Harbaugh said at a news conference. "Some day they'll be able to put that jersey up in a frame, put it on a wall, say something really good about themselves, it will be what they accomplished as a pro football player. I like that."

Quarterback Justin Herbert donned five patches on his jersey, each adorned with a different number of signature lightning bolts to signify each year he'd accomplished the feat represented.

Chargers fans should hate Jim Harbaugh's football merit badges

Harbaugh is clearly pulling inspiration from the storied tradition of helmet stickers at his previous program, the University of Michigan, and its hated rival Ohio State. Both are well-known for awarding helmet stickers to players that make crucial plays or reach a milestone.

While his goa to reward and acknowledge his players' individual accomplishments in a practice setting is admirable, there are much better and more important motivations he could be using. Los Angeles hasn't won a playoff game since the 2018-19 season and only made the postseason twice in that span. It's also not topped the AFC West since the Philip Rivers era (2009).

These patches are akin to participation trophies that, while well-intentioned, could devolve into ego-feeding mementos. Chargers fans online seem unimpressed already and were quick to make it known.

Add a patch for this one too @chargers pic.twitter.com/6FMG93JJmR — 2K SA (2025 NFL MVP) (@BarkleysBurner_) June 12, 2025

Elite level veterans with all the patches 🤣 pic.twitter.com/c7SWCvk7hE — The Bolt Bible (@TheBoltBible) June 10, 2025

It feels like Harbaugh should focus more on winning than giving players wearable resumes for their next contract negotiations. Maybe this is just one more step on the path toward remaking the Chargers in his image, and they'll play like a more confident team this fall. But he and his squad have to know how this is going to look coming from an organization that's developed a reputation for always underperforming their talent and finding ways to disappoint on a yearly basis.