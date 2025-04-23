Jim Harbaugh-Michigan connection might not land Chargers the prospect fans think

It is anyone's guess what the Los Angeles Chargers are going to do at No. 22 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Conventional wisdom suggests they should try to get franchise quarterback Justin Herbert a weapon. Unfortunately, this may not be the right time for the Bolts to be draft another wide receiver given a relatively weak class.

So it has to be tight end, right? Not so fast, my friend: Noted NFL insider Benjamin Allbright did have a former Michigan man linking up with former head coach Jim Harbaugh, but it was not the one you were thinking. Although former Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland could be on the board at No. 22, Allbright has the Chargers taking defensive lineman Kenneth Grant at that spot.

I actually really love this. Warren is off the board way early too the New York Jets at No. 7 in Allbright's NFL mock draft. With Loveland goingy to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14, what are the Bolts to do? They could take a running back like Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina or a receiver like Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona or Emeka Ebguka from Ohio State.

But to me, drafting Grant at No. 22 is all about making sure Jesse Minter has the best pieces on defense.

Jim Harbaugh expected to draft a Michigan man for Los Angeles Chargers

If Allbright's mock holds true, he will have three Michigan players going in the first round — none of whom went to teams I thought they would. He has defensive lineman Mason Graham falling to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 11; I had him going No. 5 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. I touched on Loveland going to the Colts at No. 14; to me, he is borderline to even go in the top 32.

And I feel like I am taking crazy pills, but I cannot find cornerback Will Johnson going anywhere in the first round here?! I had him going No. 11 to the 49ers as one of the steals of the draft. Grant seems to be the only player going around where he should in this mock draft. To me, he feels like the epitome of a low-ceiling, high-floor type of first-round prospect. Is that enough for the Chargers?

While I get helping out Minter on defense, this team is only going to go as far as Herbert will take them. This is the year where he needs to prove to everyone he is in fact a franchise quarterback. He needs to make it happen or get off the pot. I am so done waiting on his potential to blossom. That is why I would try to get him more than just Ladd McConkey to throw the football to, but it's not up to me.

Grant makes sense for the Chargers, but I wonder if that is the right pick for them at No. 22 overall.