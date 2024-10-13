Jim Harbaugh mysteriously leaves Chargers game after visit to medical tent
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh went into the blue medical tent during Sunday's game against the Broncos. He then made a beeline for the locker room, leaving the NFL world concerned.
It wasn't immediately clear what was wrong with Harbaugh. It's certainly a rare sight for a coach to go into the medical tent. It's even rarer for said coach to exit entirely.
Here's video of Harbaugh leaving the field.
Jim Harbaugh update: Chargers head coach returns to sideline after illness
A few minutes later, the Chargers cleared up the situation...slightly. Harbaugh was declared questionable to return with "illness." With Harbaugh indisposed, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took over as the interim head coach. Minter was called into action immediately having to make a fourth down decision for the Chargers in Harbaugh's absence.
John Harbaugh, Jim's brother, was in the middle of his postgame press conference after the Ravens beat the Commanders. He cut that media availability short to check on his sibling.
The good news is, Harbaugh made his way back to the sideline before the end of the first quarter.
We'll certainly find out more about what pulled Harbaugh away either at halftime or by the end of the day. In the meantime, it's safe to assume it was a relatively minor issue since he was able to come back. Is this Harbaugh's flu game? Could be.
It was a chaotic few minutes for both teams. In addition to Harbaugh's exit, the Broncos saw Patrick Surtain head for the locker room while the Chargers had to sentd Quentin Johnston back for testing as well. Johnston is now questionable to return with an ankle issue.
The Chargers are 2-2 and hoping to get back up over .500 and end a two-game losing streak. Having their head coach on the sidelines does matter.