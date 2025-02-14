Jim Nantz makes surprising heel turn in Philadelphia after Eagles Super Bowl win
The Philadelphia Eagles have been at the center of a heated debate in the NFL, thanks to their innovative and highly effective play known as the "Tush Push." This play has been a cornerstone of their offensive strategy and has sparked both admiration and controversy across the league.
The "Tush Push" is a modern twist on the traditional quarterback sneak. In this play, the quarterback lines up directly behind the center, and instead of relying solely on his own momentum to gain yardage, multiple players positioned behind him push him forward.
This coordinated effort has proven to be nearly unstoppable for the opponents. During the 2023 season, they converted 73.1% of their fourth-down attempts, the highest rate in the league. The play has been particularly effective at the goal line, with quarterback Jalen Hurts recording numerous one-yard rushing touchdowns.
However, critics have long argued that the "Tush Push" resembles a rugby scrum more than a football play. They claim it undermines the skill and athleticism typically showcased in the NFL. Dean Blandino, a Fox rules analyst, has been vocal about his disapproval, stating that the play is not aesthetically pleasing and lacks the finesse expected in professional football.
Similarly, Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher has expressed his disdain, calling it "not a football play".
The "Tush Push" debate will likely to continue with no resolution anytime soon.
Now, the long-time voice of the NFL has also thrown his hat into the debate. Jim Nantz of CBS Sports spoke out against it when he recently appeared on the "What the Football" podcast with Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask.
Nantz said “I think it needs to go away. I know that’s a big part of the arsenal for the Eagles. I think it needs to change. Now, they execute it better than anyone, so Philadelphia fans will be in outcry, saying, ‘Why are you penalizing us?’ I don’t like the play. I just don't like the play. It feels automatic."
While Nantz is a legendary voice of the NFL, it feels like his voice might not have much sway on the future of "Tush Push". It will be interesting to see if the NFL's Competition Committee will take a closer look and determine its future.
But for now, the Philadelphia Eagles will get to celebrate their Super Bowl title much to the chagrin of their opponents.