Jimmy Butler’s contract year got off to a terrible start and NBA fans let him have it
Jimmy Butler entered the 2024 NBA season with high expectations, setting a serious tone for the Miami Heat in what many consider the most crucial year of his tenure with the team. However, the season opener against the Orlando Magic didn’t go as planned, as Butler had one of the worst performances of his career, finishing with a brutal stat line of three points, four rebounds, and five assists while shooting 12.5 percent from the field.
“Butler’s keycard to the Heat’ training facility has been temporarily deactivated for 'routine maintenance,'" an NBA satire X account posted Wednesday night after Butler finished with a +/- 30 box score. There were plenty more where that came from.
Jimmy Butler's first game of the season was not what the Heat had in mind
The disappointing start for Butler came on the heels of an offseason filled with unresolved contract negotiations and tension between him and team president Pat Riley. Butler’s infamous playoff trolling of the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics last year left a bad taste in Riley’s mouth, further complicating their relationship. Trade rumors have circled Butler, and with no contract extension in place, this season might be his final opportunity to solidify his future with the Heat.
Despite Butler’s struggles, the game was competitive through the first half, with Orlando holding a narrow four-point lead going into the third quarter. However, the Heat’s offense crumbled, as they missed 14 straight field goals and dug themselves into a hole they couldn’t escape. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with an impressive 33 points, while Franz Wagner contributed 23 points in just as many minutes. The Magic’s duo overwhelmed Miami, whose offensive execution faltered badly.
Head coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged the team’s struggles post-game, saying, “They just absolutely overwhelmed us. Offensively, we have to trust some of the things we’ve been working on…we just didn’t match what they had.”
The good news for Butler and the Heat is that the season is just beginning. With 81 more games to play, they have plenty of time to turn things around, starting with a matchup against the young Charlotte Hornets next.