Jimmy Butler going scorched earth for Suns could be career defining mistake
By Brennan Sims
You either die a hero or live long enough to become a villain. Jimmy Butler turned into a villain figure in Miami Heat land weeks ago with his conduct detrimental to the team, but he upped the ante again.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Butler blocked trades that would have paid him or given him the chance to compete for a title. Fans speculated that his ploy to get out of Miami was to get more green. It turns out that his only plan is to make his way to the Valley and play for the Phoenix Suns.
He's not interested in playing for the Memphis Grizzles, who are in the midst of a phenomenal regular season. Jaren Jackson Jr. was named an All-Star, playing the best ball of his career. Ja Morant will pick it up eventually, and Desomd Bane will be back. This team, plus Butler, is a clear title contender, but Butler reportedly said he wouldn't resign here.
Most would jump at the opportunity to team up with the greatest shooter in NBA history, Steph Curry, on the Golden State Warriors. Butler isn't most. He told Warriors brass that he wouldn't extend his contract with them, halting trade discussions. Based on that report, we can assume the Warriors were willing to extend Butler. Are the Suns offering more? Is Phoenix clearly a better situation than Memphis or Golden State with Butler?
We don't know the answer to the money question, but basketball-wise, the Grizzles fit Butler's game. They've needed a takeover wing since the Ja Morant era began, and Butler fits in as a playoff riser and a dog on the floor.
Butler can't be the No. 1 option on a contender in 2025. It's a lot of wear and tear on his body, and a support role will extend the 35-year-old's career.
Playing with Curry would take so much attention away from Butler, and he could be a dirty-work glue guy in the Warriors' system (he started his career in Chicago as one). The difference between his Bulls days and today is he'd get paid like a star being a scrappy 2-way player if he teamed up with Curry. The Warriors have a championship pedigree, and that's the goal in this game. That's not Butler's goal, apparently.
Jimmy Butler is doing all in his power to end up on the Suns
The goal was to win it all in Miami. It didn't come to fruition, but Butler went on legendary playoff runs. The 2020, 2022, and 2023 playoff runs would've had Butler's jersey retired in Miami. He went toe-to-toe with LeBron James in the Finals, carried Miami past the Milwaukee Bucks as an 8th seed, and was one 3 away from making three straight NBA finals. Fans were forever indebted to him because of the memories. He saved the Heat franchise when they were steeply declining in the post-LeBron era. Dwyane Wade wasn't in his prime, and the Heat had no stars in the mix.
Butler has ruined his goodwill in Miami. The moments are some of the best in team history, but it'll be hard to forget how he handled his departure from the 305. From dissing Josh Richardson and Thomas Bryant to the media to subjecting teammates to a circus—having them answer hundreds of questions about Butler—it'll be a hard thing for Heat fans to get over.
The Suns and Butler have mutual interest, but do the Suns truly want to join this saga? Would a potential Butler, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker trio elevate Phoenix from the Play-In Tournament to title contenders? Butler fits the team more seamlessly than Bradley Beal. That's true, but beating the soaring OKC Thunder will not be easy. Teams like the Mavericks, Nuggets, Rockets, Lakers, and Grizzles won't be walk-in-the-park matchups either if the Suns acquire Butler.
The Suns' front office wants to give their fans hope, but trading for Butler, who's shown he's willing to burn any bridge, could backfire.