Jimmy Butler's heartfelt Draymond Green comment feels destined to backfire one day

Golden State's duo in Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green have a reputation across the league as two fierce competitors that want nothing more than to win games and championships.

Since being traded to the Warriors back on Feb. 5 Jimmy has made a huge impact on the team as they've gone 16-4 over their first 20 games with him in the lineup and they have the second best defensive rating (109.1) in the NBA over that span.

In a recent ESPN article Butler opened up about his relationship with Green and how it has grown over the years from their days playing together with Team USA in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

"Two winners that would do anything to win," Butler stated. "He could care less about personal success. He's just trying to win a championship."

Butler added: "I just want to win. I don't give a f*** about nothing else. We ain't going to never butt no motherf****** heads. That's what people keep overlooking. They think like we going to get in fist fights. No we not. Because all we want to do is win."

Draymond Green's history of drama

Although both Butler and Green have a very similar approach to the game with their competitive nature, they've both had their fair share of off-the-court issues that have caused issues both inside and outside the locker room.

Draymond has been at the top or near the top of the list for the most technical fouls every season since 2015. Green has also had physical altercations from putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock, punching Jusuf Nurkic in the face, stomping on Domantas Sabonis, and punching his own teammate Jordan Poole in the face.

The vast number of physical altercations over the years has caused both the Warriors and NBA to suspend him, as well as seeing a therapist to receive treatment.

Jimmy Butler's history of drama

Butler himself has a long history of ruffling feathers and getting underneath the skin of teammates and coaches over the years. In 2018, after requesting a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, an animated Jimmy Butler targeted multiple members of the organization, including Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, general manager Scott Layden and more.

During a scrimmage at practice, Butler shouted, "You f---ing need me, Scott. You can't win without me." Butler also reportedly yelled out "they ain't s***" and "they soft" at Wiggins and Towns, as he led third-stringers to victories over the starting unit.

"Am I being tough on him? Yeah, that's who I am," Butler told ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "I'm not the most talented player on the team. Who is the most talented player on our team? KAT. Who is the most God-gifted player on our team? Wiggs. ... Who plays the hardest? Me! I play hard. I put my body [on the line] every day in practice, every day in games. That's my passion. Everybody leads in different ways."

Butler's drama would continue to follow him in Philadelphia, challenging coach Brett Brown and more recently in Miami, clashing with Pat Riley on multiple instances.

Jimmy and Draymond defend one another

Butler has come to the defense of Green about some of the similarities they have with the criticism they've received over the years.

"We got a lot in common with kids, our love for basketball," Butler said. "Small town individuals that happen to end up on a big-time college basketball squad, late draft picks that have overcome everything to become who they are today. That's what those conversations are and I just appreciate it."

Butler added: "[And] Draymond ain't no f****** a******. I knew it though...It's like, 'Bro, nah, you just a winner. You're a truth teller.' And people don't like that."

Draymond shared his experience playing alongside Butler and how they share a similar level of criticism.

"For a team that's beaten up on everyone for so many years, everybody wants to crush you," Green said. "And sometimes you just need reinforcement. You need backup that's not falling in line. You need backup that come with their own s***, backup that come with their own fear implemented around the landscape. We needed it.

Green added: "We're both smart. And we're both heartless...heartless when it comes to the opposition. He rewrites the book, which also rewrites the possibilities of things that can be done here."

Through the first 20 games, it appears that Draymond Green and the Warriors organization have fully embraced Jimmy Butler, and it's clearly leading to wins. However, if history has taught us anything, it's nearly inevitable that either Green or Butler clashes with each other — or with someone else in the organization.