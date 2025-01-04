Jimmy Butler situation goes from bad to worse as Heat suspend star before inevitable trade
By Quinn Everts
The Jimmy Butler era in Miami had some great moments; but now it's falling apart quickly — and getting uglier by the day. According to the Miami Heat official Twitter / X account, the team has suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games due to "conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks."
Whew. That's not very Heat Culture of you, Jimmy.
The falling out between player and franchise hasn't happened overnight; this beef has been brewing for a while, and it's officially exploded before our eyes.
Miami is itching to trade Butler
The team also said that it will "listen to offers" on Butler, who the team says "...Has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team." This is about a week after Pat Riley said the team will not trade Jimmy Butler, by the way. How quickly things change.
Can anyone recall an instance where a team's social media account posted that the team is about to trade its star player? No? Me neither! The subtle shots back and forth between Butler and the Heat franchise have escalated into full-on warfare. This has gotten ugly, quickly. An unprompted announcement about how much you don't want a player on your team anymore is crazy work.
It's hard to believe that Butler will return to Miami after his team-issued suspension. Honestly, the suspension feels like a move purely made out of spite and pettiness from the Heat — like, yeah we're about to trade you, but we're going to suspend you for good measure, too.
Will this ugly end to an otherwise productive tenure in Miami tank Butler's trade value around the league? Probably not — it's certainly not a good look for Butler, but teams have traded for far more problematic players in the past. It won't be that hard to find a deal.
