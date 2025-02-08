Jimmy Butler tracker: How is the newest Warriors star playing in his first game?
By Quinn Everts
In just a few hours, Jimmy Butler will officially become a member of the Golden State Warriors, as he takes the court alongside Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors for the first time.
If that storyline wasn't thrilling enough by itself, the game is in Chicago, where Butler spent the first six seasons of his NBA career, and where he started to establish himself as a star in the league.
This article will be updated throughout the game to update you on Butler's first game, how he's fitting in with his new teammates, etc.
Jimmy Butler arrives at United Center for Warriors debut
Subscribe to The Whiteboard,FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Plenty of drama led to this moment, but now Warriors fans are ready to watch Butler do something he hasn't done in a bit; just play basketball! Will it go well? Well... who knows. But it'll be thrilling to watch nonetheless!