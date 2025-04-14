Jimmy Butler and 2 other trade deadline additions who will decide the NBA Playoffs

It’s almost cataclysmic how wild this year’s NBA trade deadline turned out to be. Whether you were mid–coffee run or winding down on a random Saturday night, major moves were flying across the league — and with them, expectations shifted fast. The regular season is now in the books. The postseason? It’s here. And the questions are coming in hot:

Can OKC’s youth hold up under pressure? Will the Knicks finally beat elite teams? Which favorite is going to flame out — and in how many games?

We tend to focus on the stars who’ve been there since October. But this year, a handful of midseason arrivals might be just as critical. These three players weren’t on their current rosters to start the year, but they’ll be essential in deciding how far their teams go.

3. Kyle Kuzma – Milwaukee Bucks

One of the more underrated trade deadline moves, Kyle Kuzma found new life after being dealt from Washington to Milwaukee. Now, instead of empty stats on a rebuilding team, he’s in the playoffs — next to Giannis Antetokounmpo — with real pressure and real expectations.

The move became even more important when Damian Lillard was sidelined indefinitely with blood clots. Milwaukee’s response? They finished the season on an eight-game winning streak and surged into the fifth seed.

Kuzma’s been efficient during that stretch:

13.0 points per game, 51.4 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from 3 in just under 29 minutes per game.

His role will expand in the postseason, and Milwaukee will need his scoring to help ease Giannis’ load. He’s won a title before. Now he gets to show how much he’s grown since.

2. Jimmy Butler – Golden State Warriors

It feels weird to call Jimmy Butler an X-factor, but here we are.

After losing to the Clippers in their regular-season finale, Golden State heads into the play-in tournament against Memphis. But this isn’t the same Warriors team we’ve come to expect — Butler changes everything.

He brings toughness, defense, and playoff equity, even if he’s not the first option. Paired with Stephen Curry, Butler has been the steady hand the Warriors needed late in the season, especially with Klay Thompson’s inconsistencies and Draymond’s volatility.

But let’s not sugarcoat it:

He’s 35.

He’s not the same killer we saw in 2023.

And Golden State isn’t handing him the keys.

Still, the Warriors need him to be a menace in the halfcourt, make smart decisions, and take over when it counts. If he plays like that Jimmy, Golden State could punch above their weight. If not? This trade might look a lot worse by July.

1. Luka Dončić – Los Angeles Lakers

The Mavericks blew it.

Trading Luka Dončić will go down as one of the most shocking moves in recent memory. And if it already didn’t look like a heist, then Doncic’s 45-point revenge game against Dallas — with GM Nico Harrison in the building — sealed it.

In 28 games as a Laker:

28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists

Brought L.A. from the fifth seed to third

Played through pain, injuries, and expectations

Now, the playoffs are here, and he’s staring down a first-round matchup with Minnesota — the same team he eliminated in last year’s Western Conference Finals. That’s motivation on a whole different level.

Dončić has always shown up in the postseason:

29.8 points per game (First Round)

24.7 points per game (Semis)

32.4 points per game (Conference Finals)

29.9 points per game (Finals)

He’s not just ready — he lives for this. And now, he’s doing it on the league’s biggest stage, with LeBron James beside him. Good luck to whoever’s in the way.