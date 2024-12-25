Jimmy Butler officially puts Pat Riley on the clock with Christmas Day trade buzz
By Lior Lampert
All Jimmy Butler wants for Christmas is a change of scenery.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Butler "prefers" the Miami Heat trade him before the NBA's Feb. 6 deadline to do so.
After months of speculation and a well-chronicled contractual impasse, Butler has officially expressed a desire to leave Miami. However, Charania notes the six-time All-Star hasn't "formally requested" to get moved, though he's "ready" for the next chapter of his journey.
Charania's intel leads us to believe Heat president Pat Riley surely won't be saving Butler a seat at his Christmas table. Instead, the renowned exec will probably be stuffing a heap of coal in the standout wing's stocking.
Butler wants to land with a "win-now contender in any deal," Charania states. Not only is he making Riley work during the holidays, but the 35-year-old has a prerequisite, further complicating matters for the Heat. How will the Miami front office proceed?
Miami is ostensibly on a similar wavelength to Butler. Charania writes that "both sides appear ready to move on." The Heat are prepared to lean into building around a core consisting of All-Star big man Bam Adebayo and ascending combo guard Tyler Herro.
Yet, the Heat have reportedly notified prospective suitors Butler intends to decline his $52 million player option for 2025-26, effectively making him a rental. With that in mind, anyone acquiring the 14th-year pro is doing so on an expiring contract and no assurances of an extension. How many franchises are lining up to assume that risk and simultaneously meet Miami's presumed asking price?
Notably, Charania mentions that Butler is "open" to joining the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets. Nonetheless, despite inquiries, the Heat haven't "shown urgency" to part ways with the veteran swingman as they assess the first half of this season. Could this latest update expedite the process and end the long-standing stalemate in South Beach that's been brewing for some time?
Across his first 20 games this season, Butler hasn't lived up to his usually lofty standards but has still been productive. He's averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest with .552/.357/.782 shooting splits.