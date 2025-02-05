JJ McCarthy might know something we don't about Sam Darnold and the Vikings
By Jack Posey
The Minnesota Vikings were on a wild ride during the 2024 season. It all started about this time last year with uncertainty at the quarterback position. Following a 7-10 season, it became clear that the Vikings, despite Justin Jefferson's best wishes, were not going to re-sign a 35-year-old Kirk Cousins who was coming back from a significant knee injury. Now just one year later, with two guys capable of being the starting signal caller, uncertainty looms once again.
The starting position became open when Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. A new era was quickly ushered in when the Vikings selected national champion JJ McCarthy with the 10th selection in the draft and signed veteran Sam Darnold to a one-year contract as insurance. The season was once again put in limbo when McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury, and the reigns were handed to Darnold. To much surprise, Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-2 season while putting up MVP-like numbers, but struggled in the final two games of the season.
With his contract up, it would be no surprise to see Darnold leave and sign an extension with another team, capitalizing on his performance in 2024. But, with his recent comments, it seems like McCarthy might know something we don't.
JJ McCarthy seems to think the Vikings are bringing back Sam Darnold
"All I can ask for is a fair opportunity, That's the one that I feel like everybody's given and it's fundamental. When money gets involved, things get complicated, and reps get skewed and there's different things that come into the whole 'political' world that everyone talks about. But I really just have to focus on controlling what I can control. My feelings don't matter. I'm not getting any grace, there's no sympathy. This is the big leagues," the soon-to-be second-year McCarthy said on the Rich Eisen Show.
Boy, it seems like the Vikings may have future plans for Darnold. McCarthy just wants to compete, that's only fair, right?