JJ McCarthy's secret weapon is finally turning heads with the Vikings

When JJ McCarthy first arrived on campus at the University of Michigan in 2021, he immediately got the locker room's attention. After one year of playing backup to Cade McNamara, McCarthy was named the starting quarterback for Michigan, and the rest is history. McCarthy went 27-1 as a starting quarterback, winning two Big Ten Championships, a Rose Bowl Championship, a 2023 National Championship, and an undefeated record against the Ohio State Buckeyes. It turns out that was a preview of what's to come with the Minnesota Vikings, where McCarthy's leadership has been centerstage this offseason.

Much of his team success can be attributed to McCarthy's leadership as a quarterback and the togetherness of Michigan's team in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Now, as the starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, McCarthy is showing the same leadership qualities that were on display during his career at Michigan.

JJ McCarthy showing off his leadership skills with the Vikings this offseason

In an interview with Minnesota Vikings KFAN Radio announcer Paul Allen, Co-owner and President of the Vikings, Mark Wilf, spoke about McCarthy's leadership.

"He has a gravitational pull as a leader. He really does," Wilf said. "The talent is there. Coach O'Connell is glowing in his praises of how he's handled everything, and from an off-the-field perespective, we couldn't be happier. So all things are pointing the right direction, and we're going to be supporting JJ to have him be the success we want him to be."

McCarthy was drafted No. 10 overall in the 2024 Draft and was injured all last season with a torn meniscus that he suffered in August. McCarthy is set to make his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

While many critics are questioning McCarthy's ability to succeed in the NFL, the former Michigan quarterback has a history of silencing the critics. When McCarthy earned the starting job in 2022, many questioned his arm strength as Michigan's offense was mostly successful with the running back tandem of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. McCarthy silenced the critics that season against Ohio State in Columbus, when he threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

McCarthy has the receivers around him to succeed, including Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Time will tell if the decision to give McCarthy the starting job was right after the Vikings let Sam Darnold go to Seattle after leading them to a 14-3 record in 2024.