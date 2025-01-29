JJ Redick admits he hung Bronny James out to dry in brutal cameo for Lakers
The return of Bronny James didn’t go as planned, as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, 118-104. After splitting time between the main roster and the G League, head coach JJ Redick opted to give James meaningful minutes against an injury-riddled 76ers team — a decision that ultimately backfired. The rookie struggled in his extended run, finishing 0-for-5 from the field, 0-for-3 from beyond the arc, while committing three turnovers and a foul.
In the postgame press conference, Redick admitted he may have put Bronny in a difficult position, particularly on defense, where he was tasked with guarding Tyrese Maxey, who torched the Lakers for 43 points, exploiting mismatches throughout the game.
“He didn’t play well,” Redick acknowledged, expressing regret over the situation.
James’ early appearance shocked many fans. Checking in late in the first quarter, it marked only the second time all season he had played before halftime — his only other early-game minutes coming on opening night. He went on to log a season-high 15 minutes, far surpassing his previous high of five minutes in any NBA game.
Will Bronny James get another chance with the Lakers this season?
With backup guard Gabe Vincent unavailable, James was the next man up but struggled to make an impact. Standing at 6-foot-2, he was primarily assigned to guard smaller backcourt players, including Maxey — an All-Star-caliber guard who exposed the rookie's inexperience. Despite his NBA struggles, Bronny had excelled in the G League, averaging 23 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals while significantly improving his shooting percentages.
While James’ performance didn’t live up to expectations, the Lakers now shift their focus to a much bigger concern — Anthony Davis. The All-Star big man exited the game after the first quarter due to an abdominal muscle strain, raising concerns about his availability moving forward. Sitting fifth in the Western Conference, the Lakers can ill afford to lose Davis for an extended period, as his absence could severely impact their playoff positioning.