JJ Redick baffles Lakers fans with shortsighted Dalton Knecht demotion
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick announced that Rui Hachimura is set to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup once fully healthy, replacing rookie Dalton Knecht despite Knecht’s recent surge in form. The decision underscores Redick’s confidence in maintaining depth in the rotation, even as Knecht’s breakout performances have captured the attention of fans and analysts alike.
Knecht, drafted for his sharpshooting ability, has thrived in his recent starting role, recording double-digit scoring in five straight games. His standout performance came against the Utah Jazz, where he knocked down nine threes en route to a career-high 37 points, marking one of the best single-game showings by a rookie this season.
Even in the Lakers’ narrow 119-118 loss to the Orlando Magic last night, Knecht impressed with 17 points on 50 percent shooting, showcasing his value during the team’s recent six-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the Western Conference standings. Redick’s strategy of surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with shooters like Knecht has opened up the floor and been instrumental in several tight victories.
What’s next for Dalton Knecht?
While Knecht will move back to the bench, his role is far from diminished. Playing alongside D’Angelo Russell, who has tallied 23 assists in the last four games, Knecht has the opportunity to lead the second unit as a scoring spark. This dynamic duo could help maintain the Lakers’ momentum when the starters rest, providing balance and consistent production.
Currently averaging 11.7 points per game, Knecht ranks fourth among rookies in scoring, a testament to his ability to impact games. Redick is likely to rely on Knecht in clutch situations, where his shooting could swing tight contests, ensuring his development and contributions remain integral to the team’s success.
With the Lakers emerging as a top contender in the West, the transition back to Hachimura in the starting lineup offers versatility, while Knecht’s proven potential solidifies the bench as one of the team’s strengths. If both players continue to excel in their respective roles, the Lakers’ depth could be their biggest advantage in a fiercely competitive conference.