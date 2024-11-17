JJ Redick is already getting more out of LeBron James than Darvin Ham ever could
JJ Redick might be enjoying one of the most remarkable starts for a first-year head coach, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their fifth consecutive win with a 9-4 record after last night's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite lacking prior head coaching experience, Redick's fresh approach and emphasis on a new mindset are already paying off—an area where Darvin Ham struggled during his tenure.
Redick has implemented a balanced system that prioritizes offensive involvement, defensive schemes reminiscent of the early 2000s, and a renewed focus on Anthony Davis. The most notable transformation, however, is in LeBron James, who continues to defy age in his 22nd season. Before last night, James posted his fourth consecutive triple-double, a first in his illustrious career. In an NBA Cup qualifier against the San Antonio Spurs, he tallied 15 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists, propelling the Lakers to a 120-115 win.
“He’s consistently able to make the right read and make the right play,” Redick said post-game, praising LeBron’s decision-making and versatility. “On a night where he’s not taking a lot of shots, he’s still out there getting 12 assists and 16 rebounds.”
For James, it’s business as usual. With 146 career triple-doubles and just weeks away from turning 40, he’s aiming to play all 82 games this season, a promise to Redick and Lakers fans alike. Last season, he played 71 games and shot over 40% from three and 54% from the field, marking his best efficiency since joining the Lakers in 2018.
While Redick is cautious about overextending LeBron, the Lakers’ offense is thriving through Anthony Davis, who is averaging 31.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 35 minutes per game. With their next three games against beatable opponents, the Lakers are poised to extend their winning streak, reinforcing that hiring Redick might be the franchise’s smartest move in years.