JJ Redick's postgame speech following the Lakers win over Nuggets will give you chills

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a dominant 123-100 victory over their Western Conference rival, Denver Nuggets, continuing their decisive run post-All-Star break.

It was their first win in eight tries against the Nuggets, a team that has gotten the best of the Lakers throughout the years, even eliminating them in the NBA Playoffs twice. This also marked a breakout performance for Luka Doncic, who erupted for 32 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Following their win against Denver, Lakers head coach JJ Redick delivered a passionate postgame speech crediting the team's play.

"This morning, we talked about going to war," Redick said. "Be willing to die on the court. I was so amped today. I should've been able to take a nap. I couldn't sleep last night. I was up until 5 a.m. pregame. I am laying on the floor doing my breathing exercises; I'm envisioning what our team is gonna play like, and you guys went even higher."

"The bench was great," he added. "Everyone contributed. Luka, it's good to have you back. First-team All-Defense. Rui, Vando, Doe, Bron, all of you guys that were on him... Everybody that was on Jokic was awesome tonight."

He closed the message "Last thing, we talked all season long about our beliefs and our convictions. Hope that was fun. If we play that hard for the rest of the regular season, we're going to be just fine. That should build your belief. It built my belief in what we can accomplish. It was awesome."

Are the Lakers catching Fire at the right time?

Everything is clicking for the Lakers at the moment. They've won five of their last seven games and managed to snap the long losing streak against the Nuggets. Those are all exceedingly positive signs for what LA is trying to accomplish right now.

Even after drastically altering their roster and bringing in Doncic, who needed a couple of games to adjust, the Lakers are finding ways to win. Now, if Doncic's performance against Denver was any sign, he might be finding his footing with a new roster of teammates, which should be quite alarming for the rest of the West given how far he led Dallas in the postseason a year ago.

With the postseason looming near, the Lakers are proved to be a threat to a top team in the Western Conference. And they might just be getting close to their final form after the All-Star break.