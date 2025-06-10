JK Dobbins signing clouds RJ Harvey’s path to playing time with Broncos

It took longer than expected, but running back J.K. Dobbins has finally found a landing spot. He and the Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $5.25 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. His arrival is a positive development for the team, but not as much for incoming second-round rookie RJ Harvey.

J.K. Dobbins, the Comeback Player of the Year finalist, is signing with the #Broncos on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Still only 26, Dobbins had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 9 TDs in 13 games last season with the #Chargers. pic.twitter.com/N3aZ4RKa8D — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2025

Harvey was locked into a sizable role after the Broncos spent the No. 60 overall pick on him in the 2025 draft. Yet, the addition of Dobbins casts doubt over his workload as he enters his inaugural NFL campaign. Who will get the lion's share of the touches between the two of them?

Projected Broncos RB depth chart after adding JK Dobbins

Position Player RB1 RJ Harvey RB2 J.K. Dobbins RB3 Jaleel McLaughlin RB4 Tyler Badie RB5 Audric Estime

The Dobbins news comes on the first day of minicamp, indicating the Broncos want to get things rolling and help him get acclimated quickly. That could spell trouble for Harvey, regardless of how invested Denver's front office is in the former UCF standout. It appeared the latter was going to face minimal competition for usage out of the gates, though this now becomes a situation worth monitoring.

While Dobbins' extensive injury history will forever follow him, he remains effective when healthy and given a chance. The 26-year-old reminded us of all this in his lone season with Denver's AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in 2024. His 1,058 scrimmage yards marked a career-high, with nine touchdowns tying a previous best.

Dobbins' experience and proven production make him viable to siphon off a solid chunk of the totes Harvey was supposed to get. Instead, Denver is now "expected to rely heavily" on them as a tandem (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter). Nonetheless, both figure to be consistent fixtures in head coach Sean Payton's offense.

Payton loves a platoon; his track record of rotating backs leads us to believe Dobbins and Harvey will form a committee of sorts. Still, questions concerning how the pie will be divvied up and who the primary option is remain. Fortunately, the players have complementary skill sets that could help the hierarchy sort itself out.

In college, Harvey didn't always get an opportunity to showcase his receiving chops because handing him the ball was much easier. But he's a capable pass-catcher, and the Broncos have reportedly wasted no time putting that to the test this offseason ($). Meanwhile, Dobbins can rush between and outside the tackles.

RJ Harvey isn't the only Broncos RB impacted by J.K. Dobbins' arrival

Wondering how the Dobbins-Broncos partnership affects Harvey is a warranted initial reaction. However, every Denver tailback is impacted by this move, namely rising second-year pro Audric Estime.

Despite Payton recently saying Estime will factor into the equation, bringing in Dobbins suggests otherwise. He was underwhelming as a rookie, averaging a below league-average 4.1 yards per attempt. His prowess as a blocker could help him stay on the roster, but Denver's sideline chief touted fellow backup Tyler Badie for this.