Joc Pederson contract detail makes Braves whiff all the more infuriating
By Lior Lampert
Joc Pederson will represent his sixth club in as many seasons in 2025 after signing a two-year, $37 million contract with the Texas Rangers. While that may sound like a knock on the veteran slugger, it's a testament to his services being in demand.
Despite the constant change of scenery, Pederson has been productive at every stop en route to Arlington, Texas. He's proven himself a valuable asset, and the Rangers landed the two-time All-Star for a bargain price, especially considering the terms of his pact.
Other prospective suitors, like the Atlanta Braves, should be kicking themselves after the latest tidbit regarding the logistics of his deal.
Pederson's agreement with the Rangers features a player option after next season and a mutual opt-out clause for 2027. However, Texas has the power to overrule the 33-year-old's desire to leave after the 2025 campaign should they want to retain him.
If Pederson and the Rangers synchronously exercise the provisions, Texas can slap another two years and $37 million onto his contract, per the Associated Press. This loophole ultimately gives the team control, regardless of what the player may want.
Atlanta needed a cost-effective, proven commodity that offers long-term malleability à la Pederson. Moreover, his familiarity with the Braves organization as a midseason spark plug acquisition who contributed greatly to their 2021 World Series run can't be forgotten. What
The Braves' desire to add an outfielder and preference for said player to be a left-handed ($) batter this winter has been well-chronicled. Pederson could've killed both birds with one stone (though he notably logged zero games in the outfield last season). Instead, the Braves took a flier on Bryan De La Cruz, signing him to a non-guaranteed one-year deal. Albeit the latter came at a much cheaper cost, he's a righty and not a lock to make the Opening Day roster.