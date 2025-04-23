Joe Bowen's call of Max Domi's overtime goal will have Maple Leafs fans fired up

Round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is in full swing; which means the Battle of Ontario is also well underway. The Toronto Maple Leafs have a two-game lead in the best of seven series against the Ottawa Senators, their Canadian Province foe. Both squads have recent pent-up playoff aggression that is seeping through the series; the Maple Leafs winning one playoff series in the last 10 years and the Senators missing the post-season every year since they lost in the Eastern Conference Final in 2017.

Game one featured a 6-2 trampling by the Leafs in front of a pumped up home crowd at Scotiabank Arena. Game two featured a closer battle according the scoresheet; the Senators erased a two-goal deficit and forced overtime. How did the extra period go, you ask?

At 3:09 into overtime, Maple Leafs center Max Domi stick-handled around two defenders in the offensive zone and sent a zesty wrist shot over the shoulder of Senators goalie Linus Ullmark, becoming the OT hero on home ice. His father, Tie Domi, who had a 15-year NHL career, was on hand to witness the moment.

But, the call from long-time Maple Leafs broadcaster Joe Bowen gave Leafs fans who weren't in the arena an extra dose of hype fuel!

Listen to Joe Bowen's incredible call of Max Domi's Game 2-winning goal

ICYMI



Hear @Bonsie1951 call Domi's Game 2 OT Winner!



From the Leafs TikTok pic.twitter.com/UPoPbpHO8w — LeafsJellyHD (@LeafsJelly) April 23, 2025

This call is incredible! His pitch, his voice, his arms overhead finished with a high five? How can you not get fired up. This is exactly what Leafs fans need in their back pocket as the series heads to Ottawa for game three on Thursday night.

Leafs fans are high on hockey right now - and even non-Leafs fans will get goosebumps from this pivotal moment in the series. Playoff hockey is the best, even if you don't have a dog in the fight.