Joe Buck accidentally points out a major flaw with the Yankee Stadium short porch

The New York Yankees were off to a quick start in Thursday's season opener against the Milwaukee Brewers thanks to a pair of solo home runs from Austin Wells in the leadoff spot and Anthony Volpe in the second inning. The rest of New York's lineup was otherwise held hitless through the first turn, but the Yankees surely won't complaining about a 2-0 head start.

Wells and Volpe are major pieces of what New York is attempting to build post-Juan Soto, so this was a highly promising first impression for a season shrouded in uncertainty. That said, it was also a bit strange — and some might argue fluky.

Both homers barely inched over the right field wall in Yankee Stadium. The notoriously short wall in Yankee Stadium.

Wells' leadoff bullet barely avoided the glove of Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick.

Well(s) that was quick 💥



The first #OpeningDay home run comes off the bat of Austin Wells 💪 pic.twitter.com/0HZ3tGk6cj — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2025

Volpe's moonshot was initially called on the broadcast as a "pop fly into right," which then carried auspiciously over the fence to give New York its second run.

Joe Buck: "Here's a pop fly into right..."



And that's another home run into the Yankee Stadium (very) short porch. ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/Ns0ee1ENuN https://t.co/Ql9Zo3N5YS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2025

Joe Buck inadvertently got to the root of the issue for most fans: New York's short porch is a borderline unfair advantage for the home team. The right field wall in Yankee Stadium has been a topic of conversation and debate for years, but so rarely are the innate benefits so plain to see — and so overtly beneficial to the home team.

Yankees' short porch in right field responsible for two early home runs on Opening Day

Every stadium has its own unique dimensions, so we can hardly sit here and expose conspiracy. Both teams, in theory, benefit from the short porch. The only difference is that road teams get a few shots at the right field wall per season. The Yankees get to aim for that wall 81 games a year.

That said, the numbers aren't quite as egregious as one might think. Volpe's home run, for example, would've been a home run in nine other ballparks. That's a third of the league. So, a fluke, but a mild fluke.

Volpe’s would’ve been a homer in some other little league parks, I’m sorry to report pic.twitter.com/1sdjUI4XIG — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) March 27, 2025

We certainly don't hear this discourse around Dodger Stadium.

The outrage here from opposing fans is understandable. It's often quite annoying to be on the wrong end of home runs. Most of those irritated fans probably change their tune when their team is sailing bombs 340 feet into the stands. It's all relative.

With the Volpe home run in particular, that's a home run in 33 percent of ballparks. Not a huge number, but not an egregiously small number either. This is part of the charm of unique, individual ballparks across the league. They all have their little quirks. How many left field bombs that riccohet off the Green Monster at Fenway would be home runs elsewhere? We don't complain about the Green Monster, though. It's just part of playing at Fenway, whether you're a Red Sox fan or an opponent.

Plenty of visiting teams will benefit from Yankee Stadium's short porch by season's end. Just give it time and embrace the singularities of our beloved game.