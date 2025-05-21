Joe Burrow accidentally gave AFC North rival even more fire for future matchups

The Cincinnati Bengals emerged as one of the premier teams in the AFC after the arrival of quarterback Joe Burrow, who led Cincinnati to a Super Bowl appearance in 2021 and a second straight division title in 2022.

Over the last two seasons, however, the Bengals have failed to reach double-digit victories as injuries, salary cap concerns, roster turnover and contract disputes have plagued the team. There is a sense of urgency within the Bengals organization to get back on track in 2025, but Burrow seems to believe that the team may already be facing a disadvantage.

Joe Burrow isn’t happy about Bengals’ primetime game in Baltimore

While speaking with reporters after a voluntary team practice on Tuesday, the 28-year-old quarterback expressed his displeasure with the team’s schedule. In particular, Burrow took issue with being on the road for a primetime game against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati’s division rival and the reigning AFC North champions.

"Playing in Baltimore for the fourth straight primetime year isn't ideal," Burrow said. "Maybe we can get one of those in Cincinnati next year. Please."

The Bengals are scheduled to face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving Day in Week 13. Cincinnati has played a primetime game in Baltimore in each of the past three seasons; during that span, Baltimore’s road games against Cincinnati were played in the early slate on Sundays. Burrow has never played a home primetime game against the Ravens.

It’s understandable why Burrow wouldn’t want to play a primetime game at M&T Stadium, which has been a house of horrors for the Bengals in recent years. Burrow has a 3-6 career record against the Ravens, but only one of those victories came on the road. The Ravens have swept the Bengals in both of the past two seasons.

The divisional matchup could also be pivotal in determining the winner of the AFC North if Cincinnati doesn’t dig themselves into a hole early in the season. Either the Bengals or Ravens have won the AFC North crown in six of the past seven seasons, and Baltimore has won three division titles since since Burrow was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Although Baltimore won both of their matchups last seasons, they only escaped by a combined margin of four points. Cincinnati nearly managed a victory at home last season, but kicker Evan McPherson missed a 53-yard field goal attempt in overtime. Baltimore running back Derrick Henry responded with a 51-yard scamper to set up former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s game-winning 24-yard field goal.