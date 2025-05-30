Joe Burrow isn’t the MVP favorite, but Vegas thinks it’s his year

Joe Burrow isn’t an NFL MVP favorite this year, but he’s currently got the highest ticket and highest handle on BetMGM, which means at least one Las Vegas sportsbook has belief he could take home the MVP award. It’s not a far-fetched idea either. Burrow probably should have won MVP last year, had the Bengals not hobbled to a 9-8 record.

Burrow finished the 2024 season with 4,914 yards and 43 touchdown passes, both No. 1 in the league. He was also fourth in MVP voting despite the Bengals missing the playoffs. Now that they’ve locked up the core of the offense, Burrow kind of has no choice but to have another MVP-worthy season.

The Bengals know all too well about championship windows and how slim they are. Cincinnati hasn’t been back to the AFC championship game since 2022 after a two-year run. They now seem out of reach of returning. Then again, when they first dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2021, no one expected that either.

The 2025 season could be Joe Burrow’s last shot at winning the MVP trophy

Burrow might not have another chance like this past season to win the MVP award. Look at how long it took Josh Allen to win his first. But if Burrow wants the individual trophy, the Bengals have to do more than just fortify the offense, they need to improve the defense too, because a .500-ish record won't get it done.

It was the miserable defense last year that not only cost Cincinnati a shot at the playoffs, but also hindered Burrow from being in serious MVP conversations. If he can play that elite and still come up short, what else will it take?

When will Burrow have another shot like this to be named the best player in the NFL? Like championship windows, MVP windows come and go. But when they go, there’s no telling when they’ll come back around. Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick in his draft for a reason. He was destined for this potential.

But he has to capitalize while he’s hot. If he wastes another season playing extremely well only to come up short, he might not ever get that chance again. The Bengals have to do right by him and build around him.

If they don’t it could cost Burrow his only chance to win the league’s highest individual award. And if he doesn’t win it soon, he may not get another chance.