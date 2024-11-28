Joe Burrow raises concern about his wrist injury ahead of Bengals-Steelers matchup
If you just looked at the stats this season, you wouldn’t be able to tell Joe Burrow is roughly a year removed from having surgery on his wrist. He’s thrown for 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. The box score would also have you clueless about what’s going wrong for the Cincinnati Bengals, too.
But now that the weather’s changing, Burrow is throwing around concerns about how his wrist is going to feel in the cold weather. Truthfully this is probably an open observation rather than a real concern.
The weather certainly has an impact on how you play and certainly how it affects you post surgery. That said, the way Burrow is playing this year, I wouldn’t treat it as a major concern.
Joe Burrow’s concern over wrist is blown out of proportion as Bengals eye playoff push
Burrow has been one of the best quarterbacks this season, but the Bengals have had some defensive struggles that have held them back in 2024. While I think the cold weather can affect you, I don’t think it will be an issue for Burrow.
If he was really concerned about how he would play, I think he would have said something before this week, aside from the sub-freezing temperatures anticipated for Sunday’s AFC North clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
And besides, it’s Steelers week, the least of Burrow’s concerns are about how the weather is going to affect him. And with the Steelers coming off a shocking loss to the Cleveland Browns last week just adds fuel to Sunday’s game.
The Bengals are still optimistic about claiming one of the wild card playoff spots. They can’t afford to lose any more games the rest of the season. Meaning they’re equally amped up for Sunday.
Unless Burrow has been dealing with some discomfort throughout the season, I wouldn’t be too concerned. There’s too much on the line for both teams. Sunday is a good, old fashioned rivalry with a whole lot to lose.