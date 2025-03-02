Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology has North Carolina fans in absolute shambles

The ACC is not the SEC, and in the end that could be North Carolina's undoing as they hope to make a late-season run to the NCAA Tournament. Hubert Davis and Co. took care of business against a struggling Miami Hurricanes team on Saturday, but that was not enough to impress ESPN's Joe Lunardi, who actually moved them down in his First Four Out rankings.

Losses by Arkansas and the Oklahoma Sooners provided North Carolina fans some hope that the prognosticators would move them into the Last Four In, or perhaps provide them with a slightly easier path to March Madness. Unfortunately, the Heels will have to make some noise in their remaining ACC schedule – which includes an all-important contest against Duke – and the ACC Tournament. If the Tar Heels keep winning, then they will eventually receive the benefit of the doubt as a big brand and, frankly, a team that has achieved all that was asked of them the last month or so.

The Heels have won five straight games, are 19-11 overall and 12-6 in the conference.

North Carolina falls in latest Bracketology rankings

North Carolina travels to Virginia Tech mid-week in another game they cannot afford to lose before taking on Duke at home to close out the ACC regular season. At this point in the season moral victories don't account for much. A close loss to Duke will earn the Heels points in the court of public opinion, but it could also earn them an NIT invitation should they not perform well in the ACC Tournament.

Last 4 Byes Last 4 In First 4 Out Next 4 Out Baylor Georgia Boise State Wake Forest San Diego State Arkansas Xavier SMU Indiana Nebraska North Carolina Cincinnati Ohio State Oklahoma Texas Villanova

As was the case in 2024, the ACC is undervalued as a conference thanks to its top-heavy nature. While the lack of depth has certainly benefitted UNC's overall and conference records, it will hurt them come Selection Sunday if they do not make a run in the conference tournament.

UNC fans are rightly peeved that the likes of Arkansas and Oklahoma remain well ahead of them despite disparaging losses on Saturday – the Razorbacks were embarrassed against South Carolina, and it's done little to help the Heels. OU has a brutal conference record and strength of schedule. None of it seems to matter.

ACC Tournament bracket: How North Carolina can punch their ticket

UNC still has a slim chance to clinch a double bye in the ACC Tournament. While that may sound like a good thing, it also provides them with less chances to prove their worth against inferior competition. If the season ended today, the Heels would have the No. 6 seed in the ACC Tournament, thus earning a single bye. The Heels would then face the winner of the No. 11 vs No. 14 matchup, which could be any number of teams based on tiebreakers and results over the next week.