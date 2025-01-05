Joe Milton leaves Patriots no excuse to spend around Drake Maye in free agency
Backup quarterback is an underappreciated position in the modern NFL. At least right up until the moment when a starting quarterback gets hurt. The New England Patriots now understand that Joe Milton gives them a quality backup plan if Drake Maye is ever forced to miss games due to injury.
No one would call the regular-season finale pitting the Patriots against the Bills as a high-stakes affair. Buffalo's postseason spot is already assured. That's why Josh Allen only played one snap against their division rivals.
The only drama for the Patriots is whether or not they can clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with a loss. Team officials must have forgotten to tell Milton that the franchise would benefit from losing this game. He came out red-hot against the Bills' defense and completed 12 of his 13 passes for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Joe Milton gives Patriots security to be aggressive in free agency
There have never been questions about Milton's arm strength but his accuracy was a concern coming out of Tennessee. It seems that the professional coaching he's enjoyed in New England has done him a world of good. He wasn't given an extremely challenging diet of throws against Buffalo but he hit every pass he should have.
The long-term ramifications of Milton's competence for the Patriots are not insignificant. It should give the front office confidence they can be aggressive about adding offensive weapons in the offseason. Maye is unquestionably their franchise quarterback, but now it's clear he isn't required to win every potential game. Knowing that Milton can step in and provide quality relief should make the team's front office and potential free agents more confident about the team's offensive future.
It's dangerous to draw too many conclusions about a Week 18 game with little importance but Milton has made a real statement to the Patriots franchise. His flawless play against the Bills shows just how much potential he has. New England suddenly has one of the most promising quarterback duos in the NFL.